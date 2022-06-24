Lanika Announces Release of ASAP SAGUARO from Breault Research Organization (Bro)
ASAP SAGUARO offers new features, new commands, bug fixes, and additions to the Light Source Library.
Bangalore, India, June 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Breault Research Organization, Inc. (BRO), is pleased to announce the release of ASAP SAGUARO.
BRO’s latest release builds on ASAP’s reputation as the industry standard in optical software. ASAP SAGUARO offers new features, new commands, bug fixes, and additions to the Light Source Library.
ASAP SAGUARO Highlights
ASAP SAGUARO reflects BRO’s continued support and investment in their software division. Release highlights include:
- Coating Table command reads a table of real complex reflectance and transmittance values which may then be assigned to an object. The table is read from a text file supported by users in the ASAP working directory. It includes values of reflectance and transmittance for both s and p polarization at a series of incident angles and for one or more wavelengths
- Plot Polar: ASAP now plots polarization ellipses for all rays on all processors. Previous releases only plot ellipses for the root process
- Multi-Core Processing ASAP_GEN_I14 remediated processing halts/slowing on multicore workstation-class system during long duration traces
- CPC Command a new edge, CPC allows construction of a compound parabolic concentrator ideal trough concentrator from a single edge. After the edge is defined, a SWEEP AXIS or SWEEP DIR command are used create the object. Unlike constructions that use the AXICONIC surface, the CPC edge is easy to use, self-bounding, and renders and exports without difficulty…
- Extremes Command now works with multi-core processing. Extremes now examines all selected rays within all processor nodes to output the global minima and maxima. The ray number and processor node associated with each output minimum and maximum are now printed
- Path Command now collects and tabulates ray data from all processors to produce a complete path table. The SELECT may now reference the entries on the path table to turn rays on or off on all processors
For additional details about Coating Table and other new ASAP SAGUARO features, request full Release Notes by emailing: info@lanikasolutions.com
ASAP SAGUARO is now available. Request a free trial https://breault.com/asap/
About Lanika Solutions
Lanika is Advanced Technical Computing Software provider for Engineers and Scientists in Industry, Government and Education. The Company partners with reputed principals viz., Breault Research Organization (BRO), Reactive Systems, ThermoFisher Scientific, and MatCalc Engineering, developing industry-leading technologies that help a wide base of clients throughout the Indian sub-continent solve the toughest engineering problems. The company offers the best technologies for modeling simulation, testing and validation, optical design analysis, 3d visualization and analysis, thermo-mechanical simulation, image processing, and more.
Visit www.lanikasolutions.com to learn more.
About Breault Research Organization (BRO)
Headquartered in Tucson, AZ, Breault Research Organization (BRO) is known for their suite of Optical Design and Analysis Software: ASAP, APEX, ReflectorCAD. BRO’s flagship product, ASAP, is the most powerful and accurate Optical Engineering available today. Powered by the kernel, ASAP is a non-sequential ray tracing program and the time-proven standard in optical software for modeling physical optics, imaging, and illumination systems
Visit www.breault.com to learn more.
Contact
Mr. Nishath Ahmed
+91–80–2548 4844
www.lanikasolutions.com
TF-04, Gold Signature,
No. 95, Mosque Road, Frazer Town,
Bangalore - 560 005, India
