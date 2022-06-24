Burning Soul Press Rebrands as Burning Soul Collective
The company announced a change of name to signify the power of creatives and its mission to help people share their life stories.
Nashville, TN, June 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The company, formerly known as Burning Soul Press, has rebranded under Burning Soul Collective to ensure the name is illustrative of the breadth of the company’s mission to help creatives share their life stories. Over the years, the company has developed into much more than a publisher.
“‘Press immediately gets associated with being a publisher and we’re so much more than that,” said Lauren Eckhardt, Founder & CEO of Burning Soul Collective. “Yes, we help people publish their books but our core, our mission of who we are, is to help people take the stories of their life journey and the messages within and make the biggest impact in this world.”
Burning Soul Collective is a group of passionate creatives whose mission is to share meaningful stories with the world. Over the next several months, the transition to Burning Soul Collective will help reflect the creativity and collaboration behind impactful storytelling.
The company will continue helping authors publish under individual imprints with Empowerment Publishing. Burning Soul Collective offers two main programs, the Soulful Author Journey, launching this summer, and the Luminous Ghostwriter Certification program helping passionate writers become ghostwriters. Burning Soul Collective maintains the importance and power of sharing our life stories with others, and will continue to do so under new branding.
