Systweak Software Adds “Mobile SmartScan” To “Duplicate Files Fixer,” The Popular Application for Windows
Duplicate Files Fixer now scans smartphones to find and delete duplicate files.
Jaipur, India, June 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Systweak Software, is well known for its system utilities and productivity apps for popular platforms, has recently announced a feature update for its Duplicate Files Fixer Pro software for Windows. With this new feature, the duplicate file remover tool can now scan a user’s smartphone for duplicate and similar files.
The new feature called "Mobile SmartScan" allows users to scan their smartphones to remove duplicate files and free up storage space. Listed below are some major features of Duplicate Files Fixer:
● Automark functionality for more accurate selection of duplicates
● Search and remove empty folders
● Scan and delete duplicates from your mobile
● Preview files before removing
● Exclude folders that you do not wish to scan
● Scan and delete duplicates from Google Drive and Dropbox
“Perceiving that duplicate files take up enormous storage space on our smartphones, our developers added the “Mobile SmartScan” module. The addition of this module will not only help smartphone users keep their mobiles free from unnecessary junk but even help save tons of storage space. We are hopeful that such additions will make Duplicate Files Fixer even more popular and practical,” said Mr. Shrishail Rana, CEO & Founder, Systweak Software.
“With Mobile SmartScan, our team has added a functionality using which users will be able to scan and delete duplicate files regardless of their format from their smartphone. The new feature will provide an effective way to retrieve storage space on their smartphone. It was a highly demanded feature and it was only a matter of time before we decided it should be implemented for good. We hope our users find this feature helpful and continue to be benefitted by our products,” said Mr. Sudhir Sharma, Vice President, Systweak Software.
To know more about Duplicate Files Fixer for Windows, please visit -
https://www.duplicatefilesfixer.com/
About the Company: Systweak Software has been developing and distributing Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android apps for the last 22 years to improve the average user’s digital experience. The company has recently been featured in the “100 most promising Microsoft Solutions Provider” list by the enterprise solution magazine CIOReview. Some of the company’s flagship products have been featured on Newswatch, Discovery Channel’s tech news bulletin. Systweak Software has a large user base in North America followed by several countries in Europe and Asia.
Contact
Sudhir Sharma
+91-141-2243030
http://www.systweak.com
