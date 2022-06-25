CS Odessa Announces ConceptDraw PROJECT 12.1 Release
ConceptDraw PROJECT 12 free update boasts a set of improvements and some fixes that are inspired by customer suggestions and feedback.
Odessa, Ukraine, June 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- CS Odessa is pleased to unveil a set of improvements for ConceptDraw PROJECT v12 that help project managers plan, maintain, and communicate all aspects of multiple projects on Windows and macOS even more efficiently.
The current update for ConceptDraw PROJECT brings it to version 12.1 and is featured with the set of improvements. In addition, the update includes a package of fixes for some quality issues.
Updated UI for 4K Monitor App (Windows version). The popularity of 4K monitors among PC users is growing. The updated ConceptDraw PROJECT 12.1 (Windows version) now fully works with these monitors. Support for 4K monitors provides the best display environment when exchanging documents between ConceptDraw PROJECT and MINDMAP and meets the high definition and large screen size requirements.
Compatible with MacOS 12.3 Monterey. ConceptDraw PROJECT v12 uses Python 2 in its workflows and therefore encountered an issue when running on a Mac as the latest release of macOS Monterey 12.3 removed Python 2 from the preinstalled scripting languages. This update provides a ConceptDraw PROJECT 12 user with the ability to restore Python 2.7.16 on machines with Monterey 12.3 installed.
ConceptDraw PROJECT is a project management tool for managing multiple projects on both macOS and Windows platforms. The core features of ConceptDraw PROJECT are task and resource management, along with reporting, and change control. It is compatible with MS Project and supports all major office documents including project charts and reports, outlines, and presentation materials.
ConceptDraw PROJECT 12 retails for $299. It is now included in ConceptDraw OFFICE 8. The update to PROJECT 12.1 is available for free for ConceptDraw PROJECT 12 and ConceptDraw OFFICE 8 users.
Owners of earlier versions of ConceptDraw PROJECT are eligible to upgrade their software to the latest version at a special upgrade price.
Operating Systems Supported:
macOS 11 (Big Sur), and 12 (Monterey)
Windows 8.1 and 10 (64-bit certified)
About CS Odessa
Founded in 1993, Computer Systems Odessa supplies cross-platform productivity tools and graphics technologies to professional and corporate users around the world. With headquarters in Odessa, Ukraine, CS Odessa sells internationally in over 150 countries, both directly and through resellers. The ConceptDraw line of products has won numerous awards and is used by hundreds of thousands of people, including Fortune 500 companies, U.S. Federal Government agencies, small and medium businesses, students and educators around the globe.
Contact
Computer System Odessa
Anna Korlyakova
+1 (877) 441-1150
www.conceptdraw.com
