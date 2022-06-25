Swedish Burn and Reconstructive Center Expands Services
Denver, CO, June 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Swedish Medical Center announced today additional burn and reconstructive services in Northern Colorado. After 41 years of outstanding care and service, Western States Burn Center at North Colorado Medical Center will be partnering with the Burn and Reconstructive Center at Swedish Medical Center to operate the Outpatient Burn Clinic.
Located at 1801 16th Street in Greeley, Colorado, the Outpatient Burn Clinic offers expanded services within the community to support a variety of complex injuries from burns, skin sloughing disorders, necrotizing tissue disorders, to traumatic limb, extremity, nerve and wound injuries. In collaboration with HealthONE’s Virtual Network, burn telehealth services are in also in development to bring the most advanced burn care to the community.
The Burn and Reconstructive Center at Swedish Medical Center is a comprehensive program, nationally recognized for the highest quality of care provided to Adult and Pediatric Burn and Reconstructive patients. The specialty trained multidisciplinary team, facility resources, organizational structure, and program services provide excellent family-centered care from point of injury to rehabilitation.
To learn more about the Burn and Reconstructive Team, visit https://healthonecares.com/specialties/burn-care.
About Swedish Medical Center
Swedish Medical Center is located in the south metro Denver area where it has been a proud member of the community for more than 110 years. An acute care hospital with 408 licensed beds, annually Swedish cares for more than 200,000 patients with a team of approximately 2,000 dedicated employees, 300 volunteers and 1,400 physicians.
With stroke door to treatment times averaging just 20 minutes, Swedish serves as the Rocky Mountain Region’s referral center for the most advanced stroke treatment, and was the state’s first Joint Commission certified Comprehensive Stroke Center. Swedish also serves as the region’s neurotrauma and orthopedic trauma provider and is a level I trauma facility with a verified burn and reconstructive center. Over 150 facilities regularly transfer highly complex cases to Swedish.
Part of HCA Healthcare’s Continental Division, which includes HealthONE, Swedish is a part of the top health system in the state named by IBM Watson Health for two consecutive years and our system was named one of the top five large health systems in the country. Consistently among the Denver Business Journals’ list of top ten corporate philanthropists in the Denver-metro area, HealthONE provided $66M in uncompensated care, contributed more than $650,000 and supports over 150 organizations through cash and in-kind donations last year alone.
Stephanie Sullivan
303-584-8029
www.healthonecares.com
