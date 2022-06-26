Accent Lighting Oregon Wins 2022 Showroom of the Year for Exceptional Community Service and Involvement
Lake Oswego, OR, June 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Top lighting retailers from throughout North America honored during Lightovation in Dallas. Accent Lighting Oregon has been awarded Showroom of the Year 3x in the past. In 2022, Accent Lighting Oregon was awarded top showroom for Exceptional Community Service.
They are honored to have been awarded North America Showroom of The Year for Exceptional Community Service. “Congratulations to these inspiring showrooms who reflect the best values of the business,” said Cindy Morris, President and CEO of Dallas Market Center. “They are innovative, creative, generous and add significant worth to their communities.”
Bob Warmbold
503-699-9995
accentlighting.com
