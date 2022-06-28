Madame Tussauds Dubai Reveals Iconic New Figures for the Stars - eVouchers at Dreamdays
The interactive wax attraction located on Bluewaters revealed two legendary new figures on show for a limited time.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, June 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- For a limited time, the figures of Mahatma Gandhi and the creator of Madame Tussauds, Marie Tussaud herself, have joined the superstars.
Madame Tussauds Dubai is always looking for ways to update the experience with new and exciting additions. The figures of Mahatma Gandhi and Madame Tussaud herself can be seen in the attraction until November.
Gandhi has joined the Leaders & Royals zone, alongside the figure of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. He was the very first Indian to be immortalised in wax at Madame Tussauds in London. Although Gandhi was known for purposefully avoiding material possessions, one of the very few things he kept and treasured was his alarm pocket watch, that can be seen with his wax figure.
Marie Tussaud, the founder and artist behind Madame Tussauds, first established an exhibition over 200 years ago in London - a kind of travelling "newspaper," providing insight into global events and bringing those in the headlines to the people – just as we do today. She started to make wax busts at age 16. She took a cast of Voltaire and soon afterward, Benjamin Franklin, the American Ambassador to France at the time. Her figure can be seen holding the cast of Benjamin Franklin.
Madame Tussaud's figure will be placed in the Leaders & Royals zone too, enhancing the VIP Tour called the Exclusive Fame Experience. On this 90-min tour, guests get an inside look and fun facts into the origin of Madame Tussauds and the celebrities and stars. The artists give insights into the making of the figures and guests receive unlimited digital photos and a gift bag.
Guests can explore the indoor attraction that is an ideal summer destination and take selfies with an awe-inducing array of global superstars from the world of music, movies, fashion, sport, history, politics, fiction and more by visiting the website: https://www.dreamdays.ae/experiences/tour/Madame-Tussauds/1622/
