Pro Skip Bins Brisbane Called Attention to a New Problem on the Rise with Home Batteries
Brisbane, Australia, June 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Battery recalls suggest a need for renewable energy waste management plans on a national level.
Today, Pro Skip Bins Brisbane has raised an important safety concern with regards to home and electric vehicle batteries. The recent rise in popularity for these sustainable energy alternatives has sparked a surge in the purchase of home batteries and electric vehicles. On the surface, this seems like a promising move in the right direction for the environmental protection movement, but in reality the infrastructure in place to produce and dispose of these batteries is flimsy at best. The popularity of these products has greatly increased demand for their production, which may not be a good thing quite yet. As with any new technology, these types of batteries are not yet perfected and therefore pose a serious health and safety risk to potential users.
LG Energy Solutions, for example, is a premier manufacturer of these types of batteries and has recently recalled many of their household batteries, citing serious safety concerns. According to the recall, there are serious concerns that the batteries may overheat and catch fire with extended use. Currently, more than 5,000 of these units have been recalled, but this may only be the beginning. The risk of fire is a big concern with many of these batteries, and was also the reason cited for the Hyundai electric vehicle recall that took nearly 1,000 vehicles from the market. Follow the link below to find out more: https://www.productsafety.gov.au/recalls/lg-energy-solution-australia-pty-ltd-formerly-lg-chem-australia-pty-ltd-%E2%80%94-ess-home-energy-storage-system-batteries
Along with the increase in purchases and recalls of batteries for the home and vehicles, this rise in popularity has also brought a new concern to light: how to dispose of these batteries. It seems that waste management companies will soon need to offer services for recycling these specific types of batteries, but the infrastructure is loose and needs firm regulation to ensure safety and standard practice.
These batteries contain lithium-ion batteries that are proving to be more complicated than the Australian waste management infrastructure is prepared to handle at present. Not only are these batteries dangerous, but they also contain minerals that are valuable— but toxic. Consequently, if these batteries aren’t disposed of properly they can pose a serious threat to the environment in both an immediate and a long-term sense. Read further about the negative impact of lithium batteries here: https://www.instituteforenergyresearch.org/renewable/the-environmental-impact-of-lithium-batteries/
While electronic vehicles offer a promising departure from the current fossil fuel dependence, they have become so popular so quickly that we could be facing a pileup of recalled and defunct batteries that are just waiting to be recycled. Another factor to consider in the recycling process for these batteries is the sheer size of some of the batteries in question. Some of the batteries for electric vehicles, for example, can be as large as a dining room table. These batteries are made up of smaller lithium-ion cells. Traditional battery recycling companies most often deal with small batteries— like those that power flashlights and portable games— but these are compositionally different than the rechargeable batteries used in homes and vehicles. While the rechargeable batteries are powered with lithium-ion, the smaller batteries are lead-acid based and require a different method of disposal and recycling.
Lithium-ion batteries employ flammable solvents that dissolve lithium salt. When these come into contact with water they release hydrofluoric acid, which is highly corrosive and dangerous. These types of batteries must be properly disposed of or they could pose an even greater threat to the environment as well as the personal safety of any humans— or animals— who come into contact with an improperly disposed of battery. Learn more here: https://www.osti.gov/servlets/purl/1235360
Developing a firm and safe infrastructure for disposing of these batteries is crucial for protecting the Australian public, waste management workers, and the environmental protection efforts that engendered the adoption of this technology in the first place. Pro Skip Bins Brisbane passionately believes in the establishment of this new infrastructure and fully supports the safe and responsible recycling of lithium-ion batteries.
This company is a licensed waste carrier and they are widely trusted for their dependable service and work ethic. The company prides itself on being environmentally friendly, and state that they are very seriously "committed to protecting the planet." Their efforts have helped to significantly reduce the number of recyclable materials falsely deposited into landfills as well as cutting down on pollution overall in the Brisbane and greater Australia area.
