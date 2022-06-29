Loveforce International Announces Its July 2022 Book Giveaways
Loveforce International announce its books that will be given away on the five consecutive Fridays in July.
Santa Clarita, CA, June 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Loveforce International announce the five book giveaways during the five Fridays in July. Loveforce International will give away books in a variety of different genres. The genres will include both fiction and nonfiction. They will include both prose and poetry. They will include both books for adults and books for children.
On Friday, July 1, Loveforce International will give away the e-book version of "Life In Verse," by Mark Wilkins. Life in Verse uses a mixture of poetry and song lyrics to explore four different themes of life. The first of the four themes, Wild Imaginings focuses on what can happen when people daydream or let their minds run wild. Sometimes the end result is whimsical and uplifting. Other times it is dark and even frightening. The second theme, Nightlife, focuses on things that people who come to life at night experience. The third theme, People in Verse, provides character sketches of different kinds of people. The fourth and final theme, Yearning For Change, focuses on people who deeply desire a change of some sort. Sometimes, it’s a personal change, and other times, it’s a global change.
On Friday, July 8, Loveforce International will give away the e-book version of "Black In America," by The Prophet of Life. Black in America is an exploration of racism in America through essays and poems. It spans from the beginnings of the civil rights movement through today, with perspectives on the murders of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor. It includes powerful poems "Why We Say Black Lives Matter," "A Soul In Pain," and "Requiem for Laquan." It takes a look at people who have been lightning rods for race relations in America.
On Friday, July 15, Loveforce International will give away the e-book version of "The Mark Wilkins Reader Anthology 1," by Mark Wilkins. There is a blend of genres including humor, drama and horror in this collection of seven different stories by Mark Wilkins. There are stories about various people, including a yelling teacher, a ghost, and a terrorist leader accidentally beheaded by a pair new recruits.
On Friday, July 22, Loveforce International will give away the e-book version of "Controversy," by The Prophet of Life. The book focusses on stories that have attracted controversy and kept tabloid news outlets in business. Some of the stories include Trump, Master of Controversy, Hollywood scandals, Caitlyn Jenner, a cure for AIDS and a rise in Adolf Hitler’s popularity.
On Friday, July 29, Loveforce International will give away the e-book version of "School Kidz Volume 2," by Mark Wilkins. The book is a collection of nine stories geared towards high school aged children (ages 14-18). Some of the stories are about a group of kids who become involved in a rotten egg war, a girl who doesn’t exist, and a teen who sends his friend out on a date with his sister.
“We are giving away some of our mainstay books to help provide the visual stimulation for our customers to go along with the digital music releases which will provide the Aural stimulation for our customers for our third annual Loveforce Summer,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “July is the only summer month where students will have no regular school, we want to stimulate both they and their parents this month with our book giveaways and our Digital Music Singles,” he continued.
Each of the five e-book giveaways will occur on the date indicated above for that day only, worldwide, on Amazon exclusively.
On Friday, July 1, Loveforce International will give away the e-book version of "Life In Verse," by Mark Wilkins. Life in Verse uses a mixture of poetry and song lyrics to explore four different themes of life. The first of the four themes, Wild Imaginings focuses on what can happen when people daydream or let their minds run wild. Sometimes the end result is whimsical and uplifting. Other times it is dark and even frightening. The second theme, Nightlife, focuses on things that people who come to life at night experience. The third theme, People in Verse, provides character sketches of different kinds of people. The fourth and final theme, Yearning For Change, focuses on people who deeply desire a change of some sort. Sometimes, it’s a personal change, and other times, it’s a global change.
On Friday, July 8, Loveforce International will give away the e-book version of "Black In America," by The Prophet of Life. Black in America is an exploration of racism in America through essays and poems. It spans from the beginnings of the civil rights movement through today, with perspectives on the murders of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor. It includes powerful poems "Why We Say Black Lives Matter," "A Soul In Pain," and "Requiem for Laquan." It takes a look at people who have been lightning rods for race relations in America.
On Friday, July 15, Loveforce International will give away the e-book version of "The Mark Wilkins Reader Anthology 1," by Mark Wilkins. There is a blend of genres including humor, drama and horror in this collection of seven different stories by Mark Wilkins. There are stories about various people, including a yelling teacher, a ghost, and a terrorist leader accidentally beheaded by a pair new recruits.
On Friday, July 22, Loveforce International will give away the e-book version of "Controversy," by The Prophet of Life. The book focusses on stories that have attracted controversy and kept tabloid news outlets in business. Some of the stories include Trump, Master of Controversy, Hollywood scandals, Caitlyn Jenner, a cure for AIDS and a rise in Adolf Hitler’s popularity.
On Friday, July 29, Loveforce International will give away the e-book version of "School Kidz Volume 2," by Mark Wilkins. The book is a collection of nine stories geared towards high school aged children (ages 14-18). Some of the stories are about a group of kids who become involved in a rotten egg war, a girl who doesn’t exist, and a teen who sends his friend out on a date with his sister.
“We are giving away some of our mainstay books to help provide the visual stimulation for our customers to go along with the digital music releases which will provide the Aural stimulation for our customers for our third annual Loveforce Summer,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “July is the only summer month where students will have no regular school, we want to stimulate both they and their parents this month with our book giveaways and our Digital Music Singles,” he continued.
Each of the five e-book giveaways will occur on the date indicated above for that day only, worldwide, on Amazon exclusively.
Contact
LoveForce International PublishingContact
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Categories