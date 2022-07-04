axiusSoftware Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification
Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, July 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- axiusSoftware, a Software Development and Digital Consulting Company with Global presence, is thrilled to achieve 9001:2015 ISO certification, a reflection of our continued commitment to meet the quality expectations and requirements of their clients through an effective quality management system.
ISO 9001:2015 is an internationally recognized set of requirements for a Quality Management System (QMS) focusing on improving quality of the products and services of the organization with an aim to enhance customer satisfaction, including processes for improvement of the overall system.
Kiki Li, Co-Founder of axiusSoftware says, “Quality blends smoothly within the organization. With the focus on Committed Delivery, Consistent Quality & Continual Process Improvement, axiusSoftware has been able to gain Trust & Long-Term Relationship with the clients with improvements in repeat business. As axiusSoftware continues the growth journey, this certification will certainly help to give added confidence to the clients on quality delivery.”
The journey towards achieving this certification has required lot of dedication and time for axiusSoftware. The Quality process documents and manuals serves as a guideline and standards for the employees. axiusSoftware aims to strictly adhere to those as well as continue to improve towards a quality delivery and services.
About axiusSoftware:
axiusSoftware is an ISO 9001:2015 certified Software Development & Digital Consulting company, with registered offices in India & China. axiusSoftware provides IT & Outsourcing, Digital Transformation Services, Business Solutions & Consulting. Operating for more than 8+ years, axiusSoftware works with clients across the globe in 15 countries, to bring values through our cutting-edge technologies. axiusSoftware aims to Build Long-Term, Value Centric Relationship with the Clients & Partners combined with Near-To-Client Centric Model to Deliver Results.
With a leadership team of 28+ years of combined experience, axiusSoftware is an Agile, Experienced and Dynamic team with the right blend of Domain and Technical knowledge.
