MG (Ret) James “Boe” Young Joins the Equitus Board of Directors
Clearwater, FL, June 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Today Equitus announces the latest addition to the Board of Directors, Boe Young. Retired Army Major General Boe Young has 36 years of military experience and served as Commander of the 203d Military Intelligence Battalion (TI), and the Commanding General of the Military Intelligence Readiness Command where he had supervision over all the intelligence forces in the Army Reserve, globally. He also held positions of Chief of Staff of the Army Reserve and Commanding General for the 75th Innovation Command. Boe Young is the founder and CEO of Peacemaker Partners, and he is a highly sought-after consultant for business strategy and innovation, specializing in high growth technology companies and the DoD marketplace.
Equitus CEO Robert Guidry states: “I couldn’t be more pleased to be working again with Boe, he has been a true leader in army innovation, and is a great fit for our board.”
Equitus Corporation is an employee-owned technology company, based in Clearwater, Florida.
