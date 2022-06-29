Financial Education Game, MeChat Universe, Offers 30x Annualized Returns
Get paid to provide knowledge, capital, and resources to startups in MeChat Universe, the decentralized economy for business development.
New York, NY, June 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- MeChat Universe (www.MeChat.Us), the new financial literacy game for entrepreneurs, is now accepting preorders for its new VIP Characters, each offering up to 30x return on the investment.
The launch of MeChat Universe new VIP characters arrive at a time when the probability of Venture Capitalist funds have a 1 and 10 chance of returning LPs investment over the next 10 years and new investors needing a way to hedge inflation and recover from numerous crypto hacks, stock downturns, and rug pulls.
“Venture Capitalists are not improving business ownership,” says Hollywood Filmmaker Antonio James, “In 2022, 70% of businesses are still failing, this means VCs are providing capital without value; therefore VCs are loosing billions of investors money every year, look at Quibi.”
MeChat Universe is hoping to capitalize on the stagnation of the venture capital industry by offering an alternative to Venture Capitalism with a renewed focus on interest alignment, expectations, and performance-based rewards.
Investors who get in early will own the digital assets and financial tools future investors will need to play the game.
To play, general users follow a virtual roadmap to learn to become an Influencer, Vendor, Startup, or Small Business and VIP characters such as Vassals and Corporate CEOs guide and coach entrepreneurs through their journey to obtain compound interests from their efforts.
If general users graduate then investors will collect their share of their rewards up to 30x their investment.
MeChat Universe offers investors a more secure, direct way to communicate and collaborate with entrepreneurs with improved due diligence and financial literacy tools to guarantee investors a return on their investment from more successful startups.
“TikTok is for freelancers, LinkedIn is for employee-minded individual, MeChat Universe is for CEOs and entrepreneurs seeking to change the world,” explained Antonio James, “Investors who invest in their worlds are who receive the highest returns with greater financial security.”
MeChat Universe plans to use the capital from VIP preorders to invest in additional hiring, marketing, and continue developing features for the CEO toolkits before the start of the game.
I’m addition, investors will get VIP access to:
- exclusive content
- workshops
- startup videos
- live Q&As
2022 game is sold out. Next game begins July 2023. Preorder your VIP character now to guarantee you will start the next game.
To invest in a VIP character go to www.MeChat.Us or email MeChatUniverse@gmail.com for a preorder registration form.
