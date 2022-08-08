Healthgrades Names Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center as Top 5% of U.S. Hospitals for Outstanding Patient Experience
Denver, CO, August 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center announced today that it has achieved the Healthgrades 2022 Outstanding Patient Experience Award™.
This distinction places Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center among the top 5 percent of hospitals nationwide for patient experience, according to Healthgrades, the leading marketplace that connects people with the right doctor and hospital.
For this annual analysis, Healthgrades evaluated 3,173 hospitals that submitted at least 75 patient experience surveys to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), covering admissions from July 2020 to March 2021. Of those hospitals evaluated, 399 hospitals outperformed their peers—based on their patients’ responses—to achieve this award.
Healthgrades evaluates performance by applying a scoring methodology to ten patient experience measures, using data collected from HCAHPS survey of the hospital’s own patients. Survey questions focus on patients’ perspectives of their care in the hospital. The topic of these questions range from cleanliness and noise levels in patient rooms to medication explanations and hospital staff responsiveness to patients’ needs. The measures also include whether a patient would recommend the hospital to friends or family and their overall rating of the hospital.
“We applaud all recipients of the Healthgrades 2022 Outstanding Patient Experience Award for putting patient experience at the front and center within their organizations,” said Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Data Science, Healthgrades. “We commend these hospitals for their ongoing commitment in prioritizing an exceptional patient experience, while ensuring the health and safety of their patients.”
About Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center
For more than 140 years, Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center (P/SL) has been meeting the healthcare needs of patients and their families from across the Rocky Mountain, Great Plains region and around the world. With more than 80 specialties, 1,200 specialists and primary care physicians and 1,900 employees, P/SL and Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children is the only tertiary/quaternary combined pediatric and adult hospital in this region. Leading comprehensive services include the Center for Minimally Invasive Surgery, Cardiovascular Services, Cancer Care, Blood & Marrow Transplant, Labor & Delivery/Mom & Baby, Maternal-Fetal Care, Orthopedics, Spine, Kidney/Liver Transplant, Hyperbaric Medicine, Wound Healing, Infectious Disease and more. HCA Healthcare’s Continental Division, which includes HealthONE and P/SL, was named the #1 large hospital system in the United States by IBM Watson Health as part of the 15 Top Health Systems recognition process. And, as the #7 corporate philanthropist in the Denver-metro area, and the only hospital system in the top 10, HealthONE contributed more than $1.6 million in 2019 and supports over 150 organizations through cash and in-kind donations. For more information, please visit www.pslmc.com.
About Healthgrades
Healthgrades is dedicated to empowering stronger and more meaningful connections between patients and healthcare professionals. As the #1 platform for finding a doctor and as a leader in healthcare transparency, we help millions of consumers each month find and schedule appointments with their healthcare professional of choice and prepare for their appointments with best-in-class, treatment-focused content.
Our health system, healthcare professional, and life sciences marketing solutions have been helping our partners reach and engage consumers who are on their way to the doctor for over 20 years.
Healthgrades is part of RV Health, a Red Ventures business, which has the largest consumer health and wellness audience online across its brand portfolio including Healthline, Healthgrades, Medical News Today, Greatist, Psych Central, Bezzy and Platejoy. Each month, RV Health helps more than 100 million unique visitors live their strongest and healthiest lives.
