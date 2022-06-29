Loveforce International Announces Its July 2022 Digital Music Singles Releases
Loveforce International announces details of its July 2022 Digital Music Single releases.
Santa Clarita, CA, June 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Loveforce International has announced its Digital Music Singles releases for July. There will be eight different singles released. The releases will cover several different genres of music including Soul, R&B, Gospel, Hip Hop/Rap, Trance music, Pop and Jazz. There will be one or more Digital Music Singles released every Friday (there are five Fridays) in July.
A few of the releases merge more than one genre. For example, one of the R&B songs is underscored by a Bossa Nova rhythm. The Gospel song has an R&B-Pop tempo. Several of the songs are dance oriented.
“As a continuation of our third annual Loveforce Summer, we are giving away a book in honor of the new Digital Music Single release every Friday,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “The book releases are coordinated to go along with the themes of one or more singles being released that week. For example, we are giving away a book entitled "Controversy" the same Friday as a controversial single,” he continued.
Loveforce International Digital Music Singles are released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook/Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, TikTok, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, and Yandex.
For Further Information, Contact Evan Lovefire at: (661) 523-4954.
