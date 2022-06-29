Axiomtek's SDM300S Verified as Panasonic Professional Display Compatible Smart Display Module
Axiomtek's Intel® Smart Display Module, SDM300S, has been verified as compatible equipment with Panasonic Professional Display to provide more competitive solutions to the signage display market.
City of Industry, CA, June 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Axiomtek, a leading designer and manufacturer of innovative and reliable high-performance industrial computer products, is proud to announce that Axiomtek's Intel® Smart Display Module, the SDM300S, has been verified as Panasonic Professional Display compatible. The partnership will provide a more competitive solution to the signage display market.
The SDM300S can expand the flexibility of signage applications and display interfaces. This module functions as a built-in PC to upgrade the display system, freeing the display from external players or signal conversion devices and providing the display with enhanced computing and connection capability. The SDM300S allows easy integration into slim displays without affecting layout installation. The displays from Panasonic Connect Co., Ltd. are "Intel smart display module ready" and are compatible with the cost-effective SDM300S, resulting in a versatile and flexible solution for digital signage, interactive touch computers, video walls and more. As Panasonic Connect Co., Ltd. and Axiomtek forge a partnership, both parties are optimistic about creating beneficial business opportunities for each other, providing customers with better solutions and possibilities.
"Panasonic Connect Co., Ltd. is one of the leaders in the business and provides displays with extraordinary quality. It is our pleasure to offer the SDM300S to create more application possibilities along with these displays," said Irene Huang, a business development manager of Axiomtek.
Axiomtek's SDM300S is available for purchase. For more product information or customization services, please visit https://us.axiomtek.com/ or contact them by email at solutions@axiomtek.com.
The SDM300S can expand the flexibility of signage applications and display interfaces. This module functions as a built-in PC to upgrade the display system, freeing the display from external players or signal conversion devices and providing the display with enhanced computing and connection capability. The SDM300S allows easy integration into slim displays without affecting layout installation. The displays from Panasonic Connect Co., Ltd. are "Intel smart display module ready" and are compatible with the cost-effective SDM300S, resulting in a versatile and flexible solution for digital signage, interactive touch computers, video walls and more. As Panasonic Connect Co., Ltd. and Axiomtek forge a partnership, both parties are optimistic about creating beneficial business opportunities for each other, providing customers with better solutions and possibilities.
"Panasonic Connect Co., Ltd. is one of the leaders in the business and provides displays with extraordinary quality. It is our pleasure to offer the SDM300S to create more application possibilities along with these displays," said Irene Huang, a business development manager of Axiomtek.
Axiomtek's SDM300S is available for purchase. For more product information or customization services, please visit https://us.axiomtek.com/ or contact them by email at solutions@axiomtek.com.
Contact
AxiomtekContact
Axiomtek
1-888-462-9466
us.axiomtek.com
Axiomtek
1-888-462-9466
us.axiomtek.com
Categories