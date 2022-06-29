Loveforce International Releases "The Poetry of Life," in Both Words and Music
On Friday, July 1, Loveforce International will release a new digital music single and give away a book in its honor.
Santa Clarita, CA, June 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, July 1, Loveforce International will release a new Digital Music Single. The company will also give away a book in it’s honor.
The new Digital Music Single is entitled “Ghetto Girl.” It is by Loveforce International Recording Artist Billy Ray Charles. The song is a collaboration between Billy Ray Charles and John Chambers. Chambers is one of only a handful of songwriters who have collaborated with Charles. He has collaborated with Charles on more songs than any other writer.
Ghetto Girl is an Urban R&B song with a hint of Latin rhythm underscoring it. The lyric revolves around a guy at a club on the poor side of town. He falls in love with a girl from the neighborhood where the club is located.
To honor the new Digital Music Single, Loveforce International will give away the e-book version of Life In Verse by Mark Wilkins. Life in Verse uses a mixture of poetry and song lyrics to explore four different themes of life.
The first of the four themes is entitled “Wild Imaginings.” It focuses on what can happen when people let their minds run wild. Sometimes the end result is whimsical and uplifting. Other times it is dark and frightening. The second theme is entitled “Nightlife.” It focuses on things that people who are out late at night experience. The third theme is entitled “People in Verse.” It provides character sketches of different kinds of people. The fourth and final theme is entitled “Yearning For Change”. It focuses on people who deeply desire a change of some sort. Sometimes, it’s a personal change, and other times, it’s a global change.
“This week’s release and giveaway will provide our customers with universally relatable entertainment. No matter what nation or culture someone is from they should be able to relate to the themes touched upon by this week’s offerings,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.
The e-book will be given away on Friday, July 1 only, worldwide, on Amazon exclusively. The new Digital Music Single will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Triller, Media Net, Tik Tok, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack and Qobuz.
For Further Information Contact Evan Lovefire at: (661) 523-4954.
