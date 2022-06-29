Alternative Liquidity Index LP Announces an Extension of the Solicitation of Offers for Class A-1 Notes of Zohar III, Limited
Alternative Liquidity Index has extended its Solicitation of Offers for Class A-1 Notes of Zohar III, Limited, in order to allow investors more time to complete documentation.
Minnetonka, MN, June 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Alternative Liquidity Index LP has extended the expiration date with respect to their Solicitation of Offers for Class A-1 Notes of Zohar III, Limited. The purpose of this offer is to provide legacy investors with an opportunity to exit their investment. The Purchasers are extending this offer in order to give investors more time to complete documentation required to submit offers to tender Notes. No other material terms of the Solicitation of Offers have been changed.
Investors should read the Solicitation of Offers and the related materials carefully because they contain important information. Investors may obtain a free copy of the Solicitation of Offers as amended, and the Assignment Form by visiting their website at https://www.alternativeliquidity.net or by calling Alternative Liquidity Capital at (888) 884-8796. Investors may also contact them at info@alternativeliquidity.net to answer questions about the Offer or to obtain Offer documents.
Investors should read the Solicitation of Offers and the related materials carefully because they contain important information. Investors may obtain a free copy of the Solicitation of Offers as amended, and the Assignment Form by visiting their website at https://www.alternativeliquidity.net or by calling Alternative Liquidity Capital at (888) 884-8796. Investors may also contact them at info@alternativeliquidity.net to answer questions about the Offer or to obtain Offer documents.
Contact
Alternative Liquidity CapitalContact
Jacob Mohs
(888) 884-8796
alternativeliquidity.net
Jacob Mohs
(888) 884-8796
alternativeliquidity.net
Categories