Josephine Nieh of 55Haitao Named 2022 Golden Link Award Affiliate Manager of the Year
Nieh garnered the award for remarkable success in advertising program management and nurturing valuable partner relationships.
Los Angeles, CA, July 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- 55Haitao Group Director of Strategic Partnerships and Affiliate Team Head Josephine Nieh has received the Affiliate Manager of the Year Award in the recently held Golden Link Awards by Rakuten Marketing. Nieh bested six other nominees including industry counterparts from Afterpay, Klarna, Dealmoon, CompareCredit, TopCashback, and Forbes. The award was accepted by Nieh, who attended the DealMaker Event held in Austin, Texas, together with the 55Haitao team.
“I am grateful and truly humbled by this recognition. It was an honor having been nominated alongside some of the strongest affiliate managers in the industry today. Congratulations to all the winners, as well as my fellow nominees,” Nieh said.
According to the DealMaker website, the Affiliate Manager of the Year (Publisher) award winner is someone who “continually outperforms and exceeds targets. They will consistently find ways to go above and beyond to optimize every relationship and truly understand the needs of Advertisers and the value of creating win-win relationships.”
The latest Golden Link Awards recognition solidifies 55Haitao’s position as an industry leader and top performer in affiliate advertising. 55Haitao Group owns the largest loyalty site in China, which publishes deals, coupon codes, and cash back rewards for customers from around the globe. It has several programs and platforms in place to reach customers on multiple levels of their shopping journey, effectively adding value and driving growth for its partners and advertisers.
“This success is made possible with a world-class team that works tirelessly in building strong partnerships, running exclusive campaigns, and staying on top of the latest trends and new brands. We look forward to more opportunities and building new partnerships as the affiliate marketing industry continues to flourish,” Nieh added.
About 55Haitao Group
Founded in 2011, 55Haitao.com is China's largest shopping guide and forum for cross-border shoppers. 55Haitao creates Chinese-language content about brands and products, advertising through its own and affiliated websites, mobile apps, and social network accounts including Youtube, Instagram, Facebook, Tiktok, Weibo, Wechat, RED, Bilibili, and more. With more than 80% of its traffic from China, 55Haitao helps retailers worldwide easily reach Chinese and international shoppers.
“I am grateful and truly humbled by this recognition. It was an honor having been nominated alongside some of the strongest affiliate managers in the industry today. Congratulations to all the winners, as well as my fellow nominees,” Nieh said.
According to the DealMaker website, the Affiliate Manager of the Year (Publisher) award winner is someone who “continually outperforms and exceeds targets. They will consistently find ways to go above and beyond to optimize every relationship and truly understand the needs of Advertisers and the value of creating win-win relationships.”
The latest Golden Link Awards recognition solidifies 55Haitao’s position as an industry leader and top performer in affiliate advertising. 55Haitao Group owns the largest loyalty site in China, which publishes deals, coupon codes, and cash back rewards for customers from around the globe. It has several programs and platforms in place to reach customers on multiple levels of their shopping journey, effectively adding value and driving growth for its partners and advertisers.
“This success is made possible with a world-class team that works tirelessly in building strong partnerships, running exclusive campaigns, and staying on top of the latest trends and new brands. We look forward to more opportunities and building new partnerships as the affiliate marketing industry continues to flourish,” Nieh added.
About 55Haitao Group
Founded in 2011, 55Haitao.com is China's largest shopping guide and forum for cross-border shoppers. 55Haitao creates Chinese-language content about brands and products, advertising through its own and affiliated websites, mobile apps, and social network accounts including Youtube, Instagram, Facebook, Tiktok, Weibo, Wechat, RED, Bilibili, and more. With more than 80% of its traffic from China, 55Haitao helps retailers worldwide easily reach Chinese and international shoppers.
Contact
55HaitaoContact
Naomi Ganhinhin
+1-626-899-4409
http://55haitao.com
3452 E Foothill Blvd., 610
Pasadena, California, 91107
USA
Naomi Ganhinhin
+1-626-899-4409
http://55haitao.com
3452 E Foothill Blvd., 610
Pasadena, California, 91107
USA
Categories