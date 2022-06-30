HealthONE Hospitals Voted Family Favorites
Colorado Parent Magazine Readers from Across the State Select Multiple HealthONE Facilities Again for Annual Award.
Denver, CO, June 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- HealthONE is pleased to announce that four hospitals in addition to CareNow Urgent Care have been named to the coveted Family Favorites list by Colorado Parent. The annual awards come from the readers of Colorado Parent Magazine and represent a variety of unique family-centered categories.
Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children has been named for the 6th consecutive year the Family Favorite Hospital, and HealthONE’s Rose Medical Center is included in the top three of the same category. Rose Medical Center is also honored as the Family Favorite Birthing Center, while HealthONE’s Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center and Sky Ridge Medical Center round out the Family Favorite Birthing Center category. And, for the first year, CareNow Urgent Care has been awarded the Family Favorite Urgent Care.
“Being voted a Family Favorite by the readers of Colorado Parent is a truly meaningful recognition from our community, especially given the hard work and dedication by our colleagues and providers have showcased during the ongoing pandemic,” said Sylvia Young, President and CEO of HealthONE. “There is no question that accolades from patients themselves, like the readers of Colorado Parent, are the most meaningful. We are extraordinarily proud and grateful.”
This award comes on the heels of multiple recognitions for HealthONE and the HCA Healthcare Continental Division, including from Healthgrades, Ethisphere, Modern Healthcare and the Denver Post, just to name a few. HealthONE’s ongoing commitment to providing the highest-quality care for every patient is paramount as is being the workplace of choice for our 11,000 valued colleagues.
About HealthONE
HealthONE, as part of the HCA Healthcare Continental Division, was named the top health system in the state by IBM Watson Health and our system was named one of the top five large health systems in the country. HealthONE and HCA Healthcare have also been named 12 consecutive times by Ethisphere as a World’s Most Ethical Company and two consecutive years as a LinkedIn Top Company. As a leading healthcare system in the metro Denver area, HealthONE employees more than 11,000 colleagues. As part of the HealthONE system of care, Centennial Hospital, The Medical Center of Aurora, North Suburban Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center, Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children, Rose Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center, and Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital work together to provide a higher level of care. In addition, our family of services includes several free-standing emergency departments and numerous ambulatory surgery centers, CareNow urgent care and occupational medicine clinics, physician practices, imaging centers, and AIRLIFE-DENVER, which provides critical care air and ground transportation across a seven-state region. Consistently among the Denver Business Journals’ list of top corporate philanthropists in the Denver-metro area, HealthONE provided $66M in uncompensated care, contributed more than $650,000 and supports over 150 organizations through cash and in-kind donations last year alone.
