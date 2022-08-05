Argus Broker Affiliates Sell Florida Self Storage Facility
Mobile, AL, August 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Argus Self Storage Advisors Stuart P. LaGroue, Sr., and Bill Barnhill, CCIM, represented the seller of Chantilly Storage & Chantilly Place, located in Milton, FL. The facility consists of 76,200 gross square feet of both NNN retail / office / restaurant (commercial) space and climate controlled self-storage. The self-storage includes a total of 401 units all of which are climate controlled. At the time of the sale, the certificate of occupancy for a 128 unit expansion had just been received. The commercial retail component included 18,500 total square feet and had nine commercial tenants making the space fully leased. The facility is located along Highway 90, a major east/west artery through Milton, FL, which is one of the fastest growing areas in the Florida panhandle. The facility was purchased by Public Storage for an undisclosed sum and closed on May 19, 2022.
Bill and Stuart are the Gulf Coast region broker affiliates of Argus Self Storage Advisors. They can be reached at 251-432-1287. Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information, call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
