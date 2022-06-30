Northeastern Ballet Theatre (NBT) is Thrilled to Announce That NH Magazine Has Selected NBT's Production of Swan Lake as the Best Summer Ballet of 2022
NH Magazine Has Selected Northeastern Ballet Theatre Production of Swan Lake as the Best Summer Ballet of 2022. Led by Founder and Artistic Director Edra Toth, former Prima Ballerina of the Boston Ballet, the family-friendly production features dancers from New Hampshire and the Greater Boston Area, hand-crafted costumes, and state-of-the-art digital backgrounds.
Concord, NH, June 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- NH Magazine calls the performance "intimate and dynamic," and one that "will rival any ballet troupe anywhere."
NBT will perform Swan Lake at the Capitol Center for the Arts (CCA) in Concord, NH, on Friday, August 5, and Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 7:00 pm. These will be NBT’s first ever performances at the CCA. NBT Principal Dancer and New Hampshire native Iona Darling will perform the lead role of Odette/Odile, with special guest artist Yuval Cohen of the Philadelphia Ballet performing the role of Siegfried.
The final performance of Swan Lake will take place on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 7:00 pm at the Kingswood Arts Center (KAC) in Wolfeboro, NH. NBT Principal Dancers Naomi Sawyer of Plaistow, NH, and Assaf Benchetrit, Associate Professor of Theatre and Dance at UNH, will perform the lead roles.
Tickets for the CCA performances are available at the CCA box office and online at https://ccanh.com/show/swan-lake/.
Tickets for the Wolfeboro performance are available online at NBT’s website at https://www.northeasternballet.org/?page_id=2355 and in-person at the KAC on the day of the show.
For more information, please visit https://www.northeasternballet.org.
About Northeastern Ballet Theatre: Under the direction of Founder and Artistic Director Edra Toth, former Prima Ballerina of the Boston Ballet, NBT has delighted audiences with performances of classical and original ballets in the Greater Boston Area for over 20 years. NBT’s production of Swan Lake was recently recognized as NH Magazine’s Best Summer Ballet of 2022. NBT’s studio locations in Wolfeboro, NH, and Dover, NH, offer the finest classical ballet training and instruction in the area. For more information please visit https://www.northeasternballet.org.
