Northeastern Ballet Theatre (NBT) is Thrilled to Announce That NH Magazine Has Selected NBT's Production of Swan Lake as the Best Summer Ballet of 2022

NH Magazine Has Selected Northeastern Ballet Theatre Production of Swan Lake as the Best Summer Ballet of 2022. Led by Founder and Artistic Director Edra Toth, former Prima Ballerina of the Boston Ballet, the family-friendly production features dancers from New Hampshire and the Greater Boston Area, hand-crafted costumes, and state-of-the-art digital backgrounds.