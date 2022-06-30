MSAJCE Chennai Launches RAISE CoE Powered by MIT Square London
Chennai, India, June 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Mohamed Sathak A.J. College of Engineering, Chennai launches RAISE Centre of Excellence (CoE) which is powered by MIT Square, London to provide industry-ready programs.
Dr. Mithileysh Sathiyanarayanan, Founder & CEO, MIT Square, London was invited as a chief guest to virtually inaugurate the MSAJCE RAISE CoE. He created awareness about the CoE and briefed the outcomes expected in the form of real-world projects leading to publications, patents and startups.
The inauguration was led by Dr. K.S. Srinivasan (Principal), Dr I Manju (Head-Industry Relations) Dr.M.Sivakumar (Head-ECE), Mr.R.Rajasekar (Ast.Prof-CSE), Mrs.Nisha (Ast.Prof-Science & Humanities).
The campus leaders were nominated by the corporate leaders - Nizamulhaq.S, Parnandhi Rohan, Mudasir Ahamed, Dhanush, Syed Ahmed, Prathyusha, Swetha Maria Faushina, Imran.R, Aayathul Mufarak, Mohamed Irfan, Mohamed Fahim, Anandu Achari. The campus leaders were very much excited about the ideas of campus-2-corporate connect, campus tv/radio, and many other campus-related activities that will be part of the CoE.
Ms. Ramani Loganathan
+91 9620242999
https://mitsquare.com
