Los Angeles Naturopathic Doctor Adds Emphasis to Practice to Help People Achieve Optimal Performance in All Areas of Life, Sport, and Health
Manhattan Beach, CA, July 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Naturopathic doctor in Los Angeles has announced the launch of its new location and website that promises to focus on more niche areas of functional medicine.
Dr. Adam Sandford, a Naturopathic & Functional Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles CA, believes that a person’s health care should revolve around his or her self. It should get to the underlying cause and help the person achieve lasting results.
With experience in both functional medicine and pharmaceutical prescribing, Dr. Sandford aims to help his patients navigate and make sense of the confusing world of modern medicine. This includes optimizing his patient’s performance with precision medicine and helping his patients live a vibrant and energetic life despite a chronic illness or other health issues.
Dr. Sandford promises to meet every patient with empathy and a sense of humor while offering guidance with intense focus and expertise. “When you work with me, you get candid advice on all of your health care options. I’ll partner with you, for who you are today and for who you want to become tomorrow,” says Dr. Sandford.
Like many other Naturopathic Medical Doctors, Dr. Sandford takes a whole-person approach to medical care. His aim is to find the least invasive yet most effective therapies to achieve symptom relief and lasting results.
Naturopathic doctors are guided by 6 core principles, which include a belief in the healing power of nature and the importance of treating each patient as a unique individual. A naturopathic doctor’s job is to identify and remove barriers so the body can get back to doing what it knows how to do.
Naturopathic doctors are trained to use natural medicines, such as herbs and supplements, as well as modern medicines, such as pharmaceutical drugs. They make decisions based on the specific needs and preferences of each patient.
Dr. Adam Sandford provides services to the communities in Los Angeles County including Los Angeles, Manhattan Beach, Hermosa Beach, Redondo Beach, Torrance, Palos Verdes, Lomita, San Pedro, Westchester, Marina Del Rey, Playa Del Rey, Culver City, Pacific Palisades, Venice, Santa Monica, Inglewood, Hawthorne, El Segundo, and Malibu.
Learn more about Dr. Sandford by checking out his new website at https://www.docsandford.com/.
Los Angeles, CA
June 20, 2022
Name: Doc Sanford
Company Name: Dr. Adam Sandford
Title: Business Development
Phone: (424) 321-7788
Email: info@docsandford.com
Dr. Adam Sandford, a Naturopathic & Functional Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles CA, believes that a person’s health care should revolve around his or her self. It should get to the underlying cause and help the person achieve lasting results.
With experience in both functional medicine and pharmaceutical prescribing, Dr. Sandford aims to help his patients navigate and make sense of the confusing world of modern medicine. This includes optimizing his patient’s performance with precision medicine and helping his patients live a vibrant and energetic life despite a chronic illness or other health issues.
Dr. Sandford promises to meet every patient with empathy and a sense of humor while offering guidance with intense focus and expertise. “When you work with me, you get candid advice on all of your health care options. I’ll partner with you, for who you are today and for who you want to become tomorrow,” says Dr. Sandford.
Like many other Naturopathic Medical Doctors, Dr. Sandford takes a whole-person approach to medical care. His aim is to find the least invasive yet most effective therapies to achieve symptom relief and lasting results.
Naturopathic doctors are guided by 6 core principles, which include a belief in the healing power of nature and the importance of treating each patient as a unique individual. A naturopathic doctor’s job is to identify and remove barriers so the body can get back to doing what it knows how to do.
Naturopathic doctors are trained to use natural medicines, such as herbs and supplements, as well as modern medicines, such as pharmaceutical drugs. They make decisions based on the specific needs and preferences of each patient.
Dr. Adam Sandford provides services to the communities in Los Angeles County including Los Angeles, Manhattan Beach, Hermosa Beach, Redondo Beach, Torrance, Palos Verdes, Lomita, San Pedro, Westchester, Marina Del Rey, Playa Del Rey, Culver City, Pacific Palisades, Venice, Santa Monica, Inglewood, Hawthorne, El Segundo, and Malibu.
Learn more about Dr. Sandford by checking out his new website at https://www.docsandford.com/.
Los Angeles, CA
June 20, 2022
Name: Doc Sanford
Company Name: Dr. Adam Sandford
Title: Business Development
Phone: (424) 321-7788
Email: info@docsandford.com
Contact
Doc SandfordContact
Adam Sandford
(424) 321-7788
www.docsandford.com/
Adam Sandford
(424) 321-7788
www.docsandford.com/
Categories