Spencer Thomas Group Chooses QCommission to Automate Their Sales Commission Process
Half Moon Bay, CA, June 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- CellarStone Inc., provider of the leading sales commission software in the market as well as sales performance management software and other solutions, is excited to share that Spencer Thomas has decided to work with QCommission to strategically pay out sales commissions to their sales team.
Spencer Thomas is a “Professional Services firm that delivers comprehensive business solutions world-wide. Whether it’s a Business Process Transformation, Organizational Change Management, Enterprise Applications, IT Strategy, or Program and Project Management services, STG applies the right subject matter expertise to address your business needs.”
Deciding to take matters into her own hands, Stefanie Santella, STG’s Payroll Manager, took to the internet and did some research on tools and applications that could help solve their sales commission dilemma. Stefanie found QCommission and after a needs analysis and a demo, they decided to go with QCommission’s services.
According to Stefanie, “The set-up team was very thorough. We discussed in length how we wanted our commissions to be set up. When all work was done, they worked with me to get it implemented and working properly. A few issues arose as we were implementing, but they were very patient and cooperative in fixing all the issues and in making adjustments for us.”
“I like the ease of the QCommission software in how it works. My QC team is a group of very knowledgeable and hard-working men. I enjoyed working with them in getting us set up and running,” added Stefanie.
CellarStone’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing, David Carlson, also had this to share, “A lot of us have been highly reliant on manual processes for sales commission processing. Even with tools like spreadsheets, QuickBooks, etc., the whole sales commission process when done manually can still be extremely time consuming. There are a lot of competitors in the market today, but as you can see, QCommission is the most appropriate choice based on value, functionality, large install base, and ability to handle complex computations. We are happy that the Spencer Thomas Group decided to automate their sales commission process using QCommission and that they are now enjoying its benefits.”
About CellarStone and QCommission
With more than 1,700 customers located in 50+ countries, Cellarstone, Inc. is a premier firm and market leader in the Sales Compensation Management, Sales Operations, and Sales Analytics arena. CellarStone works with IT, Finance, Human Resources, and Sales to manage and implement variable pay and sales commission systems.
Currently, QCommission has 20 vertical-specific templates, more than 40 direct integrations with the most popular CRM and Finance systems, and at least 150 available reports and analytics.
For more information, please visit www.qcommission.com.
