More Than 90% of Creators in 4 European Countries Interested in Making Digital Art; Data from Celsys Survey of 8,000 European Creators

Celsys, the developer and distributor of drawing app for creators, “Clip Studio Paint,” conducted a survey on the creative activities of 8,000 visual art creators (*1) in four European countries (the UK, France, Germany, and Spain) from November to December 2021. The survey was conducted in the form of an online questionnaire, and responses were received from a total of 2,000 people in each country, with 500 respondents from each age group from 10s to 40s.