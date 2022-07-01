Tech Startup Adds Roles as Facilitator of Full Open Source Application Support, and as DevOps Consultants
The new services are aimed at addressing the challenges of running open source applications.
Middletown, DE, July 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Hossted Inc, is broadening its scope as a provider of packaged open source projects for the enterprise cloud, to offer two new premium services that its leadership recognizes as necessary for IT managers in today's open source environment: Comprehensive open source application support, as well as consultation services offered by their DevOps team.
Hossted's leadership team is comprised of veterans of the open source world who have followed its development since its infancy, and made their own contributions to the plethora of open source variations that exist today. They have also noticed the gaps that naturally develop when dealing with a broad community of developers, and the software does not necessarily offer a structured, uniform support system when issues arise.
"IT managers need to be able to turn to someone reliable for help with an open source app," explains CEO, Elroi Marom. "Their time is valuable and support needs to be consistently available to them. The nature of open source is that its development is organic, getting input from a diverse array of developers, and that means the IT manager has to work harder to get the information and guidance needed. With these new services, we are here to facilitate that knowledge so that managers can return to focusing on what is important to them."
The Application Support Service means that Hossted will connect the client to an open source support provider equipped with specialized knowledge of the app in question. The Hossted team's deep experience in the open source world has enabled them to develop substantial networking alliances with application developers and engineers, engaging the talent of their longstanding partners such as IBM, Suse, Cloudflare, Rancher and Rocket.Chat.
In addition to the Application Support Service, Hossted is introducing its DevOps Consulting Service, which allows clients to tap into the knowledge and experience of the Hossted DevOps team, providing mentoring, vision and strategic advice for success with open source technology.
"In general, these premium services are saying to IT managers: we have the collective knowledge and experience to help you with open source," says CTO, Lior Kesos, who pioneered the Israeli Drupal ecosystem and is the innovator of the MEAN.IO open source project. "If you are struggling with the challenges of open source, that's where we come in."
Hossted enables IT professionals to deploy open source applications in the public clouds, in a way that is Seamless, Secure, Self-maintainable and Supported.
Hossted's leadership team is comprised of veterans of the open source world who have followed its development since its infancy, and made their own contributions to the plethora of open source variations that exist today. They have also noticed the gaps that naturally develop when dealing with a broad community of developers, and the software does not necessarily offer a structured, uniform support system when issues arise.
"IT managers need to be able to turn to someone reliable for help with an open source app," explains CEO, Elroi Marom. "Their time is valuable and support needs to be consistently available to them. The nature of open source is that its development is organic, getting input from a diverse array of developers, and that means the IT manager has to work harder to get the information and guidance needed. With these new services, we are here to facilitate that knowledge so that managers can return to focusing on what is important to them."
The Application Support Service means that Hossted will connect the client to an open source support provider equipped with specialized knowledge of the app in question. The Hossted team's deep experience in the open source world has enabled them to develop substantial networking alliances with application developers and engineers, engaging the talent of their longstanding partners such as IBM, Suse, Cloudflare, Rancher and Rocket.Chat.
In addition to the Application Support Service, Hossted is introducing its DevOps Consulting Service, which allows clients to tap into the knowledge and experience of the Hossted DevOps team, providing mentoring, vision and strategic advice for success with open source technology.
"In general, these premium services are saying to IT managers: we have the collective knowledge and experience to help you with open source," says CTO, Lior Kesos, who pioneered the Israeli Drupal ecosystem and is the innovator of the MEAN.IO open source project. "If you are struggling with the challenges of open source, that's where we come in."
Hossted enables IT professionals to deploy open source applications in the public clouds, in a way that is Seamless, Secure, Self-maintainable and Supported.
Contact
Hossted Inc.Contact
Yitzchak Goldman
914-339-0549
https://hossted.com
Yitzchak Goldman
914-339-0549
https://hossted.com
Categories