Toll Brothers Offers Mortgage Rate Lock Program
Denver, CO, July 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- For a limited time, Toll Brothers Mortgage Company is offering a 165-day rate lock at no cost on Toll Brothers’ quick move-in homes that close by Oct. 31.
Toll Brothers Mortgage Company is a subsidiary of Toll Brothers. “In Colorado, we have a number of quick move-in homes available in this special program," said Mark Bailey, Group President of Toll Brothers in Denver and Colorado Springs. “This is a great program for buyers who are ready to purchase a home. Don't wait to make your dream home your own. Lock your rate today.”
The available quick move-in homes in Colorado Springs and Denver can be viewed at https://www.tollbrothers.com/luxury-homes/Colorado?homes=quick-delivery.
About Toll Brothers
Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The company was founded 55 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOL." The company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states.
Toll Brothers was named the World's Most Admired Homebuilder in FORTUNE magazine's 2022 survey of the World's Most Admired Companies(R), the seventh year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder Magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder Magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.
*Offers, incentives, and seller contributions, if any, vary by community and are subject to certain terms, conditions, and restrictions. Promotion valid for new rate locks through Toll Brothers Mortgage Company (TBMC) on or after June 20, 2022. May not be available on all loan programs and for qualified buyers only. Buyer must submit a loan application to TBMC, complete a Rate Lock Agreement, and close by Oct. 31, 2022. Toll Brothers Mortgage Company: NMLS #18154 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org).
Contact
Toll Brothers Colorado
Laurie Anderson
303-758-1118
www.tollbrothers.com
