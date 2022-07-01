Lice Charmers Head Lice Removal Service Expands in Oregon and Washington
Portland, OR, July 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Lice Charmers Lice Removal Portland (https://licecharmers.com) has increased its lice removal area to service more Oregon and Washington homes and families in need of in-home lice treatment. The company has successfully treated thousands of clients and decided it was time to expand to the Oregon and Vancouver area because of great demand created by lice clinics that closed up due to the pandemic.
In recent years, head lice infestation has become a massive problem for parents and children. Lice removal and lice treatment has become much harder now that lice shampoos, lice treatment products, and medication for head lice don't work as well against super lice.
Lice Charmers years of clinical experience is used by childcare, medical, and educational organizations. The lice service says: “We planned to grow in the Oregon and Vancouver area because lice are so prevalent there and families seek the privacy, comfort, and convenience that an at-home service offers. In-home lice removal makes it easy to get rid of lice for good.”
Many parents struggle with head lice and aren’t aware there are professional lice services available. Unfortunately the problem has only become worse as head lice are commonplace among school-age children. Lice Charmers Lice Removal Portland and Vancouver has been treating families in their homes for several years and has now expanded its service area to include a wider radius and has a lice clinic located at 10445 SW Barnes Rd #119 Beaverton OR 97005.
Lice Charmers developed a chemical-free, evidence-based protocol years ago. Treatments are so effective that Lice Charmers offers a full guarantee that the service works.
Lice Charmers also offers the personal touch of a local head lice clinic by hiring locally from medical professionals. A company representative says, “We understand how upset parents can be when they learn that their children have lice and our technicians offer expertise and support to families during a challenging time. Education is key for families and we show them how to identify and treat lice and how to help to prevent re-infestation.”
Oregon Cities Serviced by Lice Charmers: Beaverton OR, Clackamas OR, Portland OR, Lake Oswego OR, Gresham OR, Tigard OR, Tualatin OR, Hillsboro OR.
Washington Cities Served by Lice Charmers: Vancouver WA.
Lice Charmers’ service is fully guaranteed and has earned five stars from Google, Yelp, and Facebook reviews. Same day appointments are available in Portland and Vancouver at 503-505-6695. Clients can find Lice Charmers in Houston Texas online at https://licecharmers.com/lice-removal-portland/.
