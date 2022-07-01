Big Water Marina and Campground Hosts Annual 4th of July Celebration
On Saturday, July 2, 2022, Big Water Marina and Campground will host their annual July 4th celebration with special appearances from Upstate vendors and local artists, along with their infamous fireworks show to finish off the night. Big Water Marina invites members of the community to join their team as they "ignite the night" in salute to our nation.
Anderson, SC, July 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The marina’s annual July 4th celebration is set to highlight our nation’s heroes and the birth of our nation with the largest display of fireworks on Lake Hartwell.
The event will start off at 11:00 a.m. with live music from local bands and artists, and food and beverage offerings from a wide range of vendors, including: Choc’s BBQ, Landshark Cajun Cooking and Catering, Mexibilly’s, The Cone Truck, Crazy Good Kettle Corn, BLVD Concessions, and Palmetto Distillery. J.R. Cash’s Grill and Bar, Big Water Marina’s on-site restaurant, will also be serving food and cocktails from their main dining area as well as their own to-go truck.
Entertainment Schedule:
11:00 a.m. – Live Music from Brett Stafford Smith
2:00 p.m. – Live Music from Jorge Valenzuela
6:00 p.m. – Live Music from Grayson
9:00 p.m. – Big Water Marina’s Grand Fireworks Display
Visitors will have two paid parking areas (General Event: $5 or VIP: $15) to choose from – both with convenient access to a transient shuttle that will transport guests between parking areas and entertainment grounds. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs to comfortably enjoy the show with a stunning lakeside view. The event is welcome to all ages and pets, but please bring proper restraints, ear protection, sun protection and footwear, as needed.
Please note:
Handicap parking areas are available with free access to the transient shuttle
Outside fireworks are strictly prohibited
Boat ramp access will be closed to the public and tenants between the hours of 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. on the day of the event (7/2)
For questions or more information, please call 864-226-3339.
Visit the Facebook event page for details: https://fb.me/e/1JAmE1kau
About Big Water Marina and Campground: Big Water Marina is a self-service facility that is located on the largest expanse of open water on Lake Hartwell. The marina supports 150+ wet slips for both long and short-term boat parking. The full-service campground includes RV sites, primitive tent sites, and a seasonal bar & grill. Boat, kayak, paddleboard, and hydrobike rentals are available for visitors looking to explore the lake, while the marina’s Ship Store is stocked with essential items for purchase. New attractions have recently been added to their list of services and amenities including cabin rentals and a family-friendly inflatable obstacle course. Future plans in the works include covered docks, recreational activities, and continued expansion of the marina grounds. To stay up to date with all announcements, follow Big Water Marina and Campground on social media.
For media inquiries, contact info@bigwatermarina.com.
