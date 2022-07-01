Revcord Mitigates Ransomware Attack Damage to Arkansas County 9-1-1 Using RevSync's Cloud-Based Data Sync
Houston, TX, July 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- According to new data collected by the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center, U.S. critical infrastructure sectors are increasingly targeted by ransomware. Arkansas County's 9-1-1 Call Center in Arkansas was the target on April 18, 2022. One of the infected systems was the Revcord Call Logger.
IT personnel at Arkansas County quickly identified an attack within their network and took effective measures to stop the spread of the infection. Upon receiving notification, Revcord made immediate arrangements to provide a loaner unit until theirs was repaired.
It was determined that the .bozon virus that infected the network corrupted the Revcord Logger down to the BIOS level. However, because RevSync backed up all audio 9-1-1 calls to the Revcord Data Center in a proprietary format, they were not infected. Upon the return of the repaired call logger server to the Arkansas County 9-1-1 Call Center, restoring calls, users, and settings, was a simple one-button routine.
Such an attack would have been catastrophic had it not been for the quick actions of Arkansas County IT and Revcord's Support Team, as well as Arkansas County's use of our RevSync services.
RevSync saved Arkansas County countless hours of critical 9-1-1 recordings, yet it is much more than a backup service for a Revcord call recorder. Revcord developed RevSync to meet the needs of today's call centers, offering a full-function local and cloud-hosted logging solution with backup and redundancy. RevSync provides 24/7 access via secure log-in and five (5) years of cloud storage with HIPAA-compliant access in a secure Tier-4 Datacenter that meets CJIS security protocols.
Director Alyssa Mannis of Arkansas County 9-1-1 counts on Revcord to safely and securely safeguard the emergency 9-1-1 communications of the citizens and visitors to her county, as do more than 1500 other Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs) throughout the United States and Canada.
About Revcord
Revcord's comprehensive call recording and call monitoring solutions enable customers to address the needs of public safety and liability and compliance concerns, ensure call quality and maximize operational efficiency. We provide simple, practical, cost-effective voice logging options for government organizations and businesses that reduce expenses, provide state-of-the-art integrated multimedia recording, mitigate risk, and enhance user experience.
For additional information, contact Joe Martinez, Marketing Director, at 281-404-7040, ext. 315 or via email at marketing@revcord.com.
