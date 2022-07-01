British American Rock Band Heading Out on Five US State Tour
Cleveland, OH, July 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Guy Snowdon & The Citizens, with a refreshing take on rock with anthem guitars accompanied by sharp vocals, are hitting the road this summer and fall. Their sound is a great homage to their musical predecessors of the 60’s, 70’s and 80’s…when rock really ruled. Their live show will transport you back right to that heart of rock n roll time. At each stop on the schedule, the band will be joined by one or two local, original acts. “This tour has been a long time coming. When I started this project, we were held back by the pandemic. But independent music venues are opening safely. The boys and I are really excited to get on the road, meet some new fans, and grow as a band,” says Guy Snowdon.
Full Schedule:
7/1/2022
B Side Liquor Lounge
Cleveland, Ohio
7/15/2022
Party in the Park
Painesville, Ohio
7/29/2022
Rock the Park
Twinsburg, Ohio
8/13/2022
Brewfest Waterfront
Lorain, Ohio
9/2/2022
Jilly's Music Room
Akron, Ohio
9/16/2022
Westside Bowl
Youngstown, Ohio
9/24/2022
The Bilge
Curtice, Ohio
10/07/2022
Double Clutch Bar
Okemos, Michigan
10/8/2022
Mulligan's Pub
Grand Rapids, Michigan
10/9/2022
Garage Bar @ Cadieux Cafe
Detroit, Michigan
10/18/2022
Joe Squared
Baltimore, Maryland
10/19/2022
The Fire
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
10/20/2022
Caffeine Underground
Brooklyn, New York
10/22/2022
Olive's
Nyack, New York
About Guy Snowdon & The Citizens
A mix of those from the UK and the States: Guy Snowdon & The Citizens is the creation of its bassist and singer, Guy Snowdon, who is a transplant from Birmingham, United Kingdom. He is supported by Billy Brock (Keyboards), Tyler Ray (Guitar), and Jeremy McCabe (Drums). The Citizens were born in October 2019 at the Beachland Ballroom’s John Lennon Tribute concert and benefit.
Make sure and follow them on social media for tour dates and updates on the album along with exclusive behind the scenes sneaky peaks.
Full Schedule:
7/1/2022
B Side Liquor Lounge
Cleveland, Ohio
7/15/2022
Party in the Park
Painesville, Ohio
7/29/2022
Rock the Park
Twinsburg, Ohio
8/13/2022
Brewfest Waterfront
Lorain, Ohio
9/2/2022
Jilly's Music Room
Akron, Ohio
9/16/2022
Westside Bowl
Youngstown, Ohio
9/24/2022
The Bilge
Curtice, Ohio
10/07/2022
Double Clutch Bar
Okemos, Michigan
10/8/2022
Mulligan's Pub
Grand Rapids, Michigan
10/9/2022
Garage Bar @ Cadieux Cafe
Detroit, Michigan
10/18/2022
Joe Squared
Baltimore, Maryland
10/19/2022
The Fire
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
10/20/2022
Caffeine Underground
Brooklyn, New York
10/22/2022
Olive's
Nyack, New York
About Guy Snowdon & The Citizens
A mix of those from the UK and the States: Guy Snowdon & The Citizens is the creation of its bassist and singer, Guy Snowdon, who is a transplant from Birmingham, United Kingdom. He is supported by Billy Brock (Keyboards), Tyler Ray (Guitar), and Jeremy McCabe (Drums). The Citizens were born in October 2019 at the Beachland Ballroom’s John Lennon Tribute concert and benefit.
Make sure and follow them on social media for tour dates and updates on the album along with exclusive behind the scenes sneaky peaks.
Contact
Snowdon MusicContact
Juanita McGowen
440-221-8448
snowdonmusic.com/
Juanita McGowen
440-221-8448
snowdonmusic.com/
Categories