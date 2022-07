British American Rock Band Heading Out on Five US State Tour

Cleveland, OH, July 01, 2022 --( PR.com )-- Guy Snowdon & The Citizens, with a refreshing take on rock with anthem guitars accompanied by sharp vocals, are hitting the road this summer and fall. Their sound is a great homage to their musical predecessors of the 60’s, 70’s and 80’s…when rock really ruled. Their live show will transport you back right to that heart of rock n roll time. At each stop on the schedule, the band will be joined by one or two local, original acts. “This tour has been a long time coming. When I started this project, we were held back by the pandemic. But independent music venues are opening safely. The boys and I are really excited to get on the road, meet some new fans, and grow as a band,” says Guy Snowdon.Full Schedule:7/1/2022B Side Liquor LoungeCleveland, Ohio7/15/2022Party in the ParkPainesville, Ohio7/29/2022Rock the ParkTwinsburg, Ohio8/13/2022Brewfest WaterfrontLorain, Ohio9/2/2022Jilly's Music RoomAkron, Ohio9/16/2022Westside BowlYoungstown, Ohio9/24/2022The BilgeCurtice, Ohio10/07/2022Double Clutch BarOkemos, Michigan10/8/2022Mulligan's PubGrand Rapids, Michigan10/9/2022Garage Bar @ Cadieux CafeDetroit, Michigan10/18/2022Joe SquaredBaltimore, Maryland10/19/2022The FirePhiladelphia, Pennsylvania10/20/2022Caffeine UndergroundBrooklyn, New York10/22/2022Olive'sNyack, New YorkAbout Guy Snowdon & The CitizensA mix of those from the UK and the States: Guy Snowdon & The Citizens is the creation of its bassist and singer, Guy Snowdon, who is a transplant from Birmingham, United Kingdom. He is supported by Billy Brock (Keyboards), Tyler Ray (Guitar), and Jeremy McCabe (Drums). The Citizens were born in October 2019 at the Beachland Ballroom’s John Lennon Tribute concert and benefit.Make sure and follow them on social media for tour dates and updates on the album along with exclusive behind the scenes sneaky peaks.