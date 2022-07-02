Mantra's Dual IRIS Scanner MATISX Gets STQC
The adjustable interpupillary & easy-to-operate dual-iris scanner device ensures a smooth enrollment process.
Ahmedabad, India, July 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- India-based biometric company Mantra Softech has recently announced that their IRIS scanner MATISX is now STQC (Standardization Testing and Quality Certification) from the Indian government.
The certification would enable users to do Aadhaar enrollment with the dual iris scanner. With ANSI NIST and ISO image interchange format, MATISX comes with multiple crucial functionalities such as an auto-capture feature for quick and effortless dual iris recognition, adjustable interpupillary distance range, and immunity to ambient lighting, etc.
"We are delighted to receive the STQC certification for MATISX. We strongly believe in our product, and we are very sure that our device will make enrollment process seamless than ever," said an official spokesperson from Mantra Softech.
The MATISX device has an iris diameter greater than 210 pixels with a progressive scan. The dual iris scanner is certified with an IP65 ingress protection rating.
He concluded by saying, "With the use of aadhaar getting momentum for government-led initiatives nationwide, the biometric-based citizen id program is witnessing rise in enrollments. This is the market that we wish to cater."
The certification would enable users to do Aadhaar enrollment with the dual iris scanner. With ANSI NIST and ISO image interchange format, MATISX comes with multiple crucial functionalities such as an auto-capture feature for quick and effortless dual iris recognition, adjustable interpupillary distance range, and immunity to ambient lighting, etc.
"We are delighted to receive the STQC certification for MATISX. We strongly believe in our product, and we are very sure that our device will make enrollment process seamless than ever," said an official spokesperson from Mantra Softech.
The MATISX device has an iris diameter greater than 210 pixels with a progressive scan. The dual iris scanner is certified with an IP65 ingress protection rating.
He concluded by saying, "With the use of aadhaar getting momentum for government-led initiatives nationwide, the biometric-based citizen id program is witnessing rise in enrollments. This is the market that we wish to cater."
Contact
Mantra Softech India Pvt. Ltd.Contact
Arjun Singh
+91-9512032601
https://www.mantratec.com
Arjun Singh
+91-9512032601
https://www.mantratec.com
Categories