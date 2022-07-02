Vette Vues Magazine Celebrates Its 50th Anniversary in August 2022
The first Corvette magazine was first published back in 1972 and has been in continuous publication ever since.
Punta Gorda, FL, July 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The upcoming August 2022 issue of Vette Vues magazine marks the 50th year of the magazine’s continuous publication.
The magazine has been a source of community and connection among Corvette owners for five decades. The various issues of the publication contain:
Upcoming Corvette car shows and events
Corvette advertisers
Corvette classified ads and more
"We are proud to celebrate 50 years of continuous publication and look forward to the future," says the publication’s president, William Wolf, of the magazine’s enduring success.
The rich history of the Vette Vues magazine contributes to the celebration of its 50-year anniversary this August. Back in 1972 when the publication began, James Prather was employed at the local postal service and wanted a magazine that catered to him and his fellow Corvette owners. He took the first step towards this dream by sending letters to Corvette clubs to see if there was any interest in this sort of publication.
James Prather began the process of making the first issue with a hand-cranked mimeograph machine. While it started off looking like a newsletter, he eventually sent it to a professional printer, at which point it began to resemble a modern magazine. The early issues contained mainly classified ads and no articles, but the content of the issues began to grow over time.
Eventually, how-to articles and tech articles were in-demand, so James Prather began including these in the magazine each month as well. Readers and Corvette enthusiasts also became more interested in articles about Corvette’s results and achievements in racing, so Vette Vues began to include this type of information as well.
The first big milestone anniversary of Vette Vues magazine was back in 1981 when Prather marked the 10th year of continuous publication with a special edition of the magazine. The Best of Vette Vues Magazine Volume 1 was the first anniversary edition of the magazine.
In 1997, Prather retired and the magazine was sold to William and Bonnie Wolf, who remain the owners today. They released the second-ever Best of Vette Vues Magazine Collector Book 10 years later on the 35th anniversary of Vette Vues' continuous publication.
Vette Vues magazine began producing events in October of 2009, including the Corvette/Chevy Expo in Houston, TX. It introduced the Tri-Power Award, recognizing the Corvette with the utmost originality and attention to detail in September 2013. Vehicles inducted into this honor are officially put on a registry with their VIN number and are featured in the magazine.
Magazine subscribers and Corvette enthusiasts should be on the lookout for the August 2022 edition of the magazine, which is likely to become a collector’s item in the Corvette community. As the publication marks its 50th year of continuous printing, it now offers merchandise, produces events and has a blog with regular updates. To find out more about upcoming issues of the magazine and Corvette events, readers can visit the magazine’s website: https://vette-vues.com/.
