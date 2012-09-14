PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Introducing ELEV8 Performance Powertrain Treatment ELEV8 Performance Powertrain Treatment uses revolutionary nanotechnology to dramatically reduce engine friction and heat in order to significantly increase horsepower and fuel economy while significantly reducing engine wear and emissions. - November 07, 2019 - ELEV8 Performance Products

Lanner’s V3S Becomes First Rugged Vehicle PC on Milestone Marketplace with Pre-Certified LTE Connectivity Purpose-built for bus, specialty vehicle and in-car video surveillance, Milestone ready V3S integrates Lanner’s LTE radio modules that are pre-certified for Public LTE and compliant for CBRS and FirstNet LTE networks, offering unparallel certification cost saving and time-to-market benefits for OEM’s and System Integrators offering Milestone VMS based solutions. - November 06, 2019 - Lanner America

Luxembourg Company Carlex Makes a Significant Contribution to the Car of the Future Carlex Glass Luxembourg S.A. is investing in "the car of the future," having taken an active role in the proTRon EVOLUTION Project being developed by the Trier University of Applied Sciences (Hochschule Trier). The automotive glass manufacturer supplied a progressively engineered windshield... - October 21, 2019 - Carlex

Resto-Rat Customs, with Parent Company 8 Lug Circus, Release a Sneak Peek Into Their Themed, Vintage Truck Builds Private designer and fabrication specialists, Resto-Rat Customs along with parent company 8 Lug Circus, release a sneak peek into their one of a kind custom builds. - September 24, 2019 - 8 Lug Circus

The Second Annual Exotics on Las Olas is Returning to Fort Lauderdale on November 9-10th Car enthusiasts will convene for a day-long event along the famed Las Olas Boulevard for the opportunity to be up-close-and-personal to some of the rarest exotics and customs in the automobile industry today. Some of the world’s most renowned brands and models will be on display including a Bugatti Veyron, Bugatti Chiron, McLaren P1, McLaren Senna, Ferrari Enzo, Ferrari LaFerrari, Ferrari 330, Ferrari F50, Lykan HyperSport, Fenyr SuperSport, Koenigsegg jesko, Duesenberg, Pagani, Ford GT, Toyota - July 31, 2019 - Exotics on Las Olas

10 Safest Used Cars for 2019 - VINCheckPro If you are looking for a reliable and safe used car to purchase, there are several options verified by VINCheckPro.com for you. Here are some of the most suitable options at your disposal for 2019. Volvo XC60 SUV You probably know that this brand has a reputation of safety associated with its products. - June 20, 2019 - VINCheckPro

P.O.R. Products, Inc. Announces New President Chemist, car builder, innovator... the perfect fit to take the lead at P.O.R. Products. P.O.R. Products, Inc. names Jason Anagnostis, Ph.D. as the new President and Chief Technical Officer of the automotive coating company well known for the POR-15 Brand of products. - June 12, 2019 - POR Products

Falcon Car Rental Launches New Website to Improve User Experience and Add New Rental Features Falcon Car Rental has recently launched its new website simplifying the process of renting an ultra-luxury vehicle. The new website offers guests a chance to create a profile. Once that profile is completed, renting an exotic vehicle is just a two-step process. All you have to do is select the car you... - June 04, 2019 - Falcon Car Rental

P.O.R. Products, Inc. Announces New Refinish Division The 96-year-old family-owned business well known for Automotive Restoration products is adding a new division to focus on Automotive Refinish Coatings. - April 04, 2019 - POR Products

FCP Euro Partners with Akebono for The 2019 TC America Championship After a successful inaugural season finishing third overall in the TCR class of the Pirelli World Challenge, FCP Euro partners with Akebono for the re-branded TC America Championship in 2019. - February 07, 2019 - FCP Euro

Bryan Hawker Offers Forecast and Future Outlook for BKH Holdings Group Inc BKH Holdings Group Inc., has announced further plans for continued growth and corporate expansion in the multi-brands market it serves. BKH Holdings Group, Inc., is an American multinational company that is highly diversified in a variety of markets with headquarters in Salt Lake City, Utah. It offers... - August 08, 2018 - BKH Holdings Group

Alignment Simple Solutions Awarded Outstanding Achievement in Innovative Manufacturing 2018 EDPA Innovation Awards In a true David verses Goliath moment, Alignment Simple Solutions, manufacturer of the QuickTrick portable wheel alignment and accessory product lines, was named the recipient of Outstanding Achievement in Innovative Manufacturing for the 2018 EDPA Innovation Awards over fellow finalist Airbus Americas, Inc. - July 17, 2018 - Alignment Simple Solutions

Tagrail and Triassic Solutions Announces Broad Partnership for Digital Retailing Tagrail Inc., the California based consumer experience startup, and Triassic solutions, the Technopark based software and solution company have announced a broad partnership for automotive retailing. This new partnership will strengthen the new research and development on the areas of artificial intelligence, data mining and predictive marketing. - July 09, 2018 - Triassic Solutions Private Limited

Bryan Hawker & BKH Holdings Group Inc. Are Currently Engaged in Buy Outs with Several Auto Dealerships Bryan Hawker & BKH Holdings Group Inc., have announced that they are currently engaged in extensive negotiations with several national auto dealership groups and moving closer to finalizing contracts to purchase several dealership networks. - June 14, 2018 - BKH Holdings Group

Bryan Hawker & BKH Holdings Group Inc. Plan to Acquire Several New Car Dealerships Bryan Hawker & BKH Holdings Group Inc. plan on entering into agreements to acquire multiple new retail automotive dealerships throughout the United States says Founder & CEO Bryan Hawker. - May 29, 2018 - BKH Holdings Group

Sharon Showcase Festival The Sharon Showcase festival is on June 16th in Sharon Center, OH. This event is a large music and arts festival held in the circle in Sharon Center beginning at 12pm and ending with a large concert from 6pm - 8pm in the gazebo. It includes bands playing all day, food vendors, a beer and wine garden, a large collector car show, many arts and crafts vendors and games/prizes/activities for children. Located in the Sharon Circle (intersection of St. Rts. 162 and 94). - May 29, 2018 - Sharon Township Firefighters' Association, Inc.

Provincial Chrysler, Alfa Romeo of Windsor, FIAT of Windsor Spring Tent Event Provincial Chrysler, Alfa Romeo of Windsor and FIAT of Windsor will be hosting a special spring tent event, running for five days from April 18th until April 22nd. This event will feature significant discounts on cars and trucks from Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, RAM, Alfa Romeo and FIAT, with offers on both... - April 18, 2018 - Alfa Romeo of Windsor

Monster Size Garage Condominiums Invading Palm Springs This Summer Garage condominiums, or storage condominiums as some would call them, are finding their way into the hearts and wallets of owners of RV’s, boats, and excessive car or off road vehicle collections. Forgotten is the gap between self storage closets and a full blown warehouse, as that gap is being filled by Garage Condominiums. Units range from 650 square feet up to 5400 sq ft. Much larger than self storage, but much smaller than a warehouse. - April 10, 2018 - monSTORE Garages

Precision Restorations Hires New Body Specialist Clean Cut Creations' owner joins growing St. Louis, MO. business. - March 14, 2018 - Precision Restorations

5.5 Million Licence Plates and RFID Labels for the Philippines Tönnjes E.A.S.T. delivers its first IDeSTIX Headlamp Tags to the country. - February 24, 2018 - J.H. Tönnjes E.A.S.T.

Jay Leno, Classic Duesenberg, Featured in Old Cars Weekly After ten years of speaking with Jay Leno about this rare classic car rebuild, Old Cars Weekly gained exclusive access to its debut and unveiled the LaGrande on their special March 8th cover gate. - February 23, 2018 - F&W Media

Wal-Mart Approves Intellitronix as Vendor Intellitronix, a wholly-owned subsidiary of US Lighting Group (OTC: USLG), today announced that Wal-Mart (NYSE: WMT) approached the Company at the 2017 SEMA show with an interest to become a vendor of their products. Intellitronix and Wal-Mart have since signed a vendor agreement. Terms of the Agreement... - February 08, 2018 - Intellitronix

FCP Euro Partners with 034Motorsport for the 2018-2019 Pirelli World Challenge Seasons FCP Euro and 034Motorsport team up to campaign a pair of VW GTI TCR's for the 2018-2019 Pirelli World Challenge seasons. - February 01, 2018 - FCP Euro

Rust Bullet, LLC Introduces AUTOMOTIVE-Low VOC Coating AUTOMOTIVE-Low VOC: High Performance Corrosion Protection for Cars, Trucks and all Vehicles - December 01, 2017 - Rust Bullet, LLC

Supercar Saturdays Florida at Lamborghini Broward Join Lamborghini Broward at Supercar Saturdays Florida, a monthly gathering of over 400 exotic car enthusiasts, held on the 2nd Saturday of every month, 10am-1pm, at Lamborghini Broward, Davie Florida. It is free to everyone. - November 28, 2017 - Supercar Saturdays Florida

Unwrap the Holiday Feeling with the Ultimate Platinum Card from East Coast Defender Just in time for the holidays, Santa’s favorite Automotive Group, East Coast Defender, has announced that it will be releasing a limited number of E.C.D. Ultimate Platinum Cards, valued at Two-hundred Thousand Dollars each, to rev-up your gift giving this holiday season. The E.C.D. Ultimate Platinum... - November 10, 2017 - East Coast Defender

A New Start-Up Company Aims to Help Automotive Consumers Receive Refunds for Extended Warranties, Gap Insurance, Maintenance Plans and More Car Buyers That Have Sold, Traded, Refinanced or Totaled Their Car Within the Last 6 Years Might Just be Owed a Refund. According to MyWarrantyRefund.com, a consumer rights service, tens of millions of dollars in pro-rated warranty refunds go unclaimed every year. - October 25, 2017 - MyWarrantyRefund.com

Precision Restorations Adds New Classic Car Service St. Louis, Mo. company to offer much needed basic restorations for classic cars and trucks. - October 21, 2017 - Precision Restorations

VINCarHistory Changes Brand Name to “FAXVIN” VINCarHistory has changed its name to “FAXVIN” which has come to effect from the 6th of this month. The company offers complete report on third-party validated vehicle history for any used vehicle across USA and District of Columbia. - October 17, 2017 - FAXVIN

Missouri Baptist Medical Center to Host Second Annual Charity Car Show St. Louis' Precision Restorations to serve as judges for car event. - October 01, 2017 - Precision Restorations

Hurricane Irma Reports 185 MPH Sustained Wind Speeds, Still 75 MPH Slower Than Canless Air System's X3 Hurricane The X3 Hurricane from Canless Air System has wind speeds of over 260 MPH and is used as a replacement to computer dusters by over half of all Fortune 500 companies. - September 07, 2017 - Canless Air System

Sweetheart Celebration of Life Car and Craft Show Car and Craft show at St. Francis Catholic Church in Seffner, Fl. February 10th, 2018. Free admission to the general public, 10 am-2 pm. - August 24, 2017 - Sweetheart Celebration of Life Car and Craft Show

Maxlider Brothers Customs Featured in National eBay Ad Campaign, eBay Motors Blog Classic car and Ford Bronco restoration shop and builder Maxlider Brothers Customs was recently featured in a national eBay ad campaign. - August 05, 2017 - Maxlider Brothers Customs

5 Star Preowned of California is Now Home of the Legendary Rally Fighter; New Chula Vista Dealership Gets a Sixth Star 5 Star Preowned of California takes on the impervious Rally Fighter in Chula Vista, CA. Chula Vista's premier location for fine preowned and exotic cars now has on its premises the famous Rally Fighter from Local Motors of Arizona. This is the Fast and Furious 8 Car and very rare. Come check it out or drive it off the lot or order yours custom. - July 31, 2017 - 5 Star Preowned of California

The RoadBID Show - The First North American Vehicle Branding Festival How Vehicle OEM’s Service & Product Providers Will Bridge the Gap with Millennials RoadBID Show – North American Vehicle Branding Tour 2018 A Call to Vehicle OEM’s, Vehicle Service & Product Providers, Exhibitors, Sponsors, Race Car Drivers, Race Car Owners, Musicians, Speakers, Comedians, Agents, Managers and Vehicle Enthusiasts The RoadBID Show is a North American... - July 28, 2017 - ViberTEX, Inc.

Festivals of Speed Expands Into Georgia with Inaugural Alpharetta Event. 150+ Exotic Cars and Motorcycles Set for Display. The inaugural Festivals of Speed at Avalon in Alpharetta, Georgia is set for Sunday, October 8th Over 150+ exotic cars and motorcycles are expected for display on the boulevard. Automotive manufacturer Ferrari which is celebrating a 70-year anniversary will be a featured marque. In addition, the Porsche 928 model which also has it’s 40-year anniversary will be spotlighted as well. - July 17, 2017 - Festivals of Speed

Uber Rare Factory PORSCHE 993 Series GT2 Evo, 1 of Only 11 Produced to Tour with Festivals of Speed A highly sought after and very rare 993 series PORSCHE GT2 EVO will be going on tour with the Festivals of Speed this summer and throughout the 2017-2018 season. The car which was produced by the PORSCHE factory and is just one of eleven made features a twin turbocharged 3.6L flat-6 engine factory rated at 600 HP with 490 ft. lbs. torque. The engine is paired with a 6-speed manual transmission. - July 03, 2017 - Festivals of Speed

Festivals of Speed Returns to the Diplomat Golf & Tennis Club with 400+ Exotic Cars; Featured Marque is Ferrari Celebrating 70-Year Anniversary The second annual Festivals of Speed is set to return to the Diplomat Golf & Tennis Club on Sunday, November 12th. Automotive manufacturer Ferrari which is celebrating a 70-year anniversary will be featured. In addition, the Porsche 928 model which also has it’s 40-year anniversary will be spotlighted. - June 29, 2017 - Festivals of Speed

World Renown Automotive Artist Alfredo De La Maria Signs Deal to Distribute Artwork Through the Festivals of Speed Luxury Lifestyle Events Internationally known automotive artist Alfredo De La Maria has partnered with Festivals of Speed, a luxury Lifestyle automotive event to distribute a portion of his original paintings and limited edition prints on paper and canvas. The artwork features historically accurate portrayals of automotive races over the last 70 years in an impressionistic, yet detailed style. - June 26, 2017 - Festivals of Speed

World's Fastest Porsche 962 Race Car Driven by Legendary Driver Derek Bell to Display at Festivals of Speed Universally acknowledged as the world’s fastest Porsche 962 in the era, 1988/89 Porsche 962 Chassis number: 962-108 CO2 Miller High Life & B.F Goodrich car is a car of iconic status. This historic race car along with other examples will be displayed at the Hallandale, Orlando and Amelia Island Festivals of Speed events during the 2017-2018 season. - June 23, 2017 - Festivals of Speed

Festivals of Speed Set to Display Exotic Cars, Motorcycles & Luxury Brands at the Central Florida International Auto Show; Expands to 35,000 Sq. Ft. Display Area Festivals of Speed has announced it has doubled the size of its display space from 17,000 sq. ft. to 35,000 sq. ft. at the Central Florida International Auto Show. Dates for this year’s event are November 23-26. The location is the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. Featured manufacturers vehicles set for display include Lamborghini, Rolls-Royce, Bentley, Ferrari, Porsche, Aston Martin and others. - June 12, 2017 - Festivals of Speed

Festivals of Speed Returns to Ritz-Carlton Orlando; Featured Marque Will be Ferrari Celebrating 70 Year Anniversary & Porsche 928 Model Celebrating 40 Year Anniversary The twelfth annual Festivals of Speed is set to return to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando Grande Lakes on Sunday, December 3rd, 2017. Renowned automotive manufacturer Ferrari which is celebrating a 70-year anniversary will be featured. In addition, the Porsche 928 model which also has its 40-year anniversary will be spotlighted. - June 06, 2017 - Festivals of Speed

Axalta Dazzles with Past and Present Ford GT Colors Axalta Coating Systems, a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, is honored to have sponsored the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) Detroit section event on April 5, 2017 at the Cobo Center in Detroit, Michigan. The event highlighted an iconic American supercar, the Ford GT. To celebrate... - April 20, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial

Central Houston Nissan Announces Its Nissan Titan Giveaway Spring has sprung and to celebrate, Central Houston Nissan will give away a brand new 2017 Nissan Titan. “We want to keep our community excited. That’s why it’s imperative that we keep these contests and giveaways going,” says Chad Milow, General Manager at Central Houston Nissan. The... - April 07, 2017 - Central Automotive Group

Fix Auto El Mirage Awarded VeriFacts Automotive VQ Medallion Status VeriFacts Automotive, an independent automotive repair verification service, has awarded full-service auto body shop Fix Auto El Mirage by Premier Coach Works the esteemed Verified Quality Medallion level. The Medallion level is awarded to auto-repair shops, like Fix Auto El Mirage, that have the necessary... - January 25, 2017 - Premier Coach Works

Premier Coach Works Renews Key Certifications for 2017 Premier Coach Works, a full-service Auto & RV body shop specializing in auto & RV collision repairs, insurance claims management, announced the renewal of its OEM, Original Equipment Manufacturer certification from Honda, Acura, Ford, Lincoln, GM, Chrysler, Dodge, Nissan, Infiniti, Hyundai and... - January 13, 2017 - Premier Coach Works

Beatle John Lennon's Personal 1965 Mercedes-Benz 230SL to Go Under the Hammer at Worldwide's Scottsdale Auction Worldwide Auctioneers has confirmed that Beatle John Lennon's personal 1965 Mercedes-Benz 230SL will go under the hammer at its inaugural Scottsdale sale on Wednesday, January 18th. "We are thrilled to announce the addition of this historic motorcar to our Scottsdale lineup, once the personal property... - December 15, 2016 - Worldwide Auctioneers

The Award-Winning Rodder’s Journal Approaches a Milestone – 75 Issues In 20 years, The Rodder’s Journal has established itself as unique in its field, and has provided numerous special issues, free gifts to subscribers and an increase in page count. Issues of The Rodder’s Journal are even more valuable on the secondary market—they’re worth considerably more than they cost! This magazine gives hot rodding and customizing the detailed, lavish attention it deserves. - December 03, 2016 - Rodder's Journal

VINCheckPro Report Flying Cars Will Soar Into Reality as Early as 2017 The advent of futuristic flying cars is on the horizon as companies like PAL-V and AeroMobil begin to take orders. - November 24, 2016 - VINCheckPro