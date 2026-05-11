Classic Cars News
Classic, vintage and specialty car news, including events, auctions, artwork, books, magazines as well as businesses, products and services addressing the needs of the classic car sub-culture.
New Research by Daniel J. Voelker Highlights Striking Real-Life Connection Between Ian Fleming and Charles Fraser-Smith, the Inspiration for James Bond’s Q
The article examines the genesis of the legendary "Q" in the James Bond Series. It concludes that Ian Fleming, the author of the Bond Novels, worked closely with Charles Frazier-Smith in the Second World War and, therefore was the muse for "Q." - May 11, 2026 - Voelker Litigation Group
Agile Auto Launches a New Chrome Extension Powered by Their Patented Forecasted VIN Intelligence
Agile Auto today announced the launch of its new Chrome Extension, bringing real time Vehicle Analysis and Forecasted VIN Intelligence directly into dealership workflows. The extension allows dealers to instantly analyze vehicles across acquisition, appraisal, inventory management, and... - May 09, 2026 - Agile Auto
New Investigation Reignites Global Mystery of James Bond's Stolen Aston Martin DB5
Trial attorney and forensic historian Daniel J. Voelker presents fresh analysis, examines long-standing theories, and offers a new perspective about the fate of cinema's most legendary missing car. - April 29, 2026 - Voelker Litigation Group
VIKING® Car Care Marks National Car Care Month by Highlighting 50+ Years of DIY Automotive Innovation
As April marks National Car Care Month, VIKING® Car Care highlights more than 50 years of innovation in premium automotive accessories. Engineered in St. Louis, Missouri, VIKING pioneered microfiber tools for DIY car care and is now the number one selling appearance accessory brand in the U.S., delivering durable, high‑performance products that help drivers maintain their vehicles with confidence. - April 02, 2026 - Schroeder and Tremayne
Ada Da Silva to Debut Solo Installation at RM Sotheby’s ModaMiami 2026
Sculptor Ada Da Silva Debuts New Bronze Works and Immersive Installation, Bridging the Worlds of Fine Art and Automotive Luxury at RM Sotheby’s ModaMiami in Support of Nicklaus Children's Hospital. - February 25, 2026 - Studio Ada da Silva
Agile Auto Appoints David Heitzmann as Director of Channel Management
Agile Auto today announced the appointment of David Heitzmann as Director of Channel Management. A seasoned automotive professional, David Heitzmann blends marketplace experience, hands-on dealership knowledge, and a passion for operational discipline to help dealers turn data into confident action. - January 19, 2026 - Agile Auto
LAPIS® CEO Todd Blue Acquires Ferrari of Rancho Mirage
Blue’s Acquisition Marks a Return to Coachella Valley - December 16, 2025 - LAPIS
Prestige Auto Tech Launches New Pompano Beach Location, Serving Luxury and Exotic Vehicle Owners
Prestige Auto Tech, a family-owned business founded in 2006, opens its fifth location in Pompano Beach. Specializing in luxury and exotic vehicles, offering a 3-year/36,000-mile nationwide warranty, the company remains customer-focused and team-driven, continuing its faith-guided growth with plans to open 1–2 new locations annually. - November 16, 2025 - Prestige Auto Tech
A Lifestyle Community for Collectors, Connoisseurs, and Entrepreneurs, Building on of the Finest Quality Car Condominium
Introducing Concours D'Elegance Texas, an exclusive enclave luxury lifestyle condo meticulously crafted for the discerning automotive aficionado, entrepreneur, or business. This groundbreaking Luxury Car Condo development offers a collection of bespoke luxury car condos, providing the aficionado with unparalleled spaces to securely store, meticulously maintain, and elegantly showcase their prized automotive collections, live and work here which makes Concours D Elegance unique! - October 23, 2025 - Devcon Partners, LLC
Searchshop.com Launches as the First Cross-Vertical Marketplace for Vehicle Shoppers
Searchshop.com is the first cross-vertical vehicle marketplace uniting RVs, boats, autos, and powersports in one trusted platform. Shoppers gain access to expert research, specifications, and nationwide dealer inventory, making it easier to research, compare, and connect. With a mission to simplify and reshape vehicle shopping, Searchshop.com delivers clarity, transparency, and efficiency for today’s buyers. - September 26, 2025 - Searchshop
DeloreanRental.com Takes Center Stage in Forbes: “How DeLorean Time Machine Rentals Became a Cultural Phenomenon”
Forbes has featured DeloreanRental.com in its article “How DeLorean Time Machine Rentals Became a Cultural Phenomenon” (Aug 26, 2025). The piece highlights how the company turned an iconic movie car into a nationwide experience for weddings, events, and productions, blending nostalgia, pop culture, and cinematic accuracy. - August 27, 2025 - Delorean Rental
Lazzara Yachts Launches Industry-Disruptive LPC 300 Luxury Power Catamaran
Lazzara Yachts is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking new model, the Lazzara LPC 300, that will make its world premiere at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2025. Claiming the title of the world’s best-built and most voluminous luxury power catamaran, the LPC 300 offers over 300 square meters (3,200+ square feet) of usable space — an unprecedented achievement in its size category. - June 20, 2025 - Lazzara Yachts
Agile Auto Appoints Keith Shrader as Director of Sales
Agile Auto today announced the appointment of Keith Shrader as Director of Sales. Keith brings extensive experience in the automotive industry, with a strong track record of accelerating revenue growth and executing strategic sales initiatives to drive success. - April 07, 2025 - Agile Auto
Route Runners Auto Transport Expands Nationwide Services to Meet Surging Demand for Vehicle Shipping
Exploring the many reasons people and businesses use auto transport services, including personal relocations, military moves, dealership logistics, online car purchases, and seasonal travel. It highlights how different groups—like college students, classic car collectors, traveling nurses, and out-of-state car buyers—benefit from convenient, secure, and time-saving vehicle shipping solutions tailored to their unique needs. - March 21, 2025 - Route Runners Auto Transport
Route Runners Auto Transport Announces Expansion of Nationwide Auto Transport Services in 2025
In 2025, Route Runners Auto Transport offers both open and enclosed type of vehicle shipping, setting the gold standard for reliability, affordability, and customer satisfaction. With a seamless booking process, cutting-edge tracking technology, and a commitment to top-tier service, Route Runners has been in the auto transport industry for over eight years. - March 18, 2025 - Route Runners Auto Transport
Supreme Motors (Formerly Carmart OC Since 2013) Under New Ownership: Drive Your Dream
Supreme Motors, formerly CarMart OC since 2013, is now under the ownership of Ehren Bragg, an industry leader with experience at Jaguar, Ferrari, Lamborghini, and more. Bragg’s vision is to make used car buying a smart financial decision by offering late-model vehicles with transparent wear-and-tear disclosures. Supreme Motors also offers full auto detailing by appointment. - January 06, 2025 - Supreme Motors OC
Agile Auto Appoints Scott Simons as Senior Strategic Advisor
Agile Auto today announced the appointment of Scott Simons as Senior Strategic Advisor. Scott brings a wealth of experience in the automotive industry to the role, with a proven track record of driving revenue growth and strategic sales leadership. Scott is also an investor in Agile Auto,... - January 01, 2025 - Agile Auto
The After Glow of the 10th Cobble Beach Concours d’elegance Presented
This past weekend the Cobble Beach Golf Resort & Community hosted the 10th Cobble Beach Concours d’Elegance, showcasing antique and classic vehicles from across North America for the crowds to see. With over 10,000 visitors descending on the shores of Georgian Bay for this prestigious... - October 14, 2024 - Cobble Beach Concours d'Elegance
Caballo Automotive Partners with Wild Horses 4x4 to Launch New Custom Seats for the Early Bronco
Caballo Automotive has partnered with Wild Horses 4x4 to launch Caballo Classic Seats, custom-designed for Early Broncos. These seats offer improved visibility, comfort, and support, fitting a range of body types while maintaining a classic style. Available through Wild Horses 4x4 with Bronco-specific brackets, the seats mark the start of ongoing collaborations between the two brands, offering innovative products for vintage vehicle enthusiasts. - October 10, 2024 - Caballo Automotive
Cobble Beach Transforms Into Automotive Weekend Paradise
On September 13 to 15, the Cobble Beach Golf Resort Community will transform into an automotive oasis by welcoming some of the world’s ﬁnest vehicles along with tours, seminars, and receptions. The 10th Cobble Beach Concours d’Elegance features a wide range of events that take place... - September 11, 2024 - Cobble Beach Concours d'Elegance
Alignment Simple Solutions Wins 2nd Motor Top 20 Award in Three Years
ALSS – Alignment Simple Solutions, LLC (ALSS), manufacturer of QuickTrick Alignment products and accessories, has won their second MOTOR Top 20 Award for the QuickTrick 5th Gen QuickString Alignment System. - September 10, 2024 - QuickTrick - Alignment Simple Solutions
Cobble Beach Concours d’Elegance - Offers Educational Seminars Too
The 10th Cobble Beach Concours d’Elegance will take to the shores of Georgian Bay this September, unveiling one of the most impressive collections of vintage automobiles on display in Canada. From September 13 to September 15 Cobble Beach Golf Resort Community will be turned into an... - September 03, 2024 - Cobble Beach Concours d'Elegance
Calling All Volunteers for the 10th Cobble Beach Concours d’Elegance
The Cobble Beach Concours d’Elegance invites community members to join the action and get involved by volunteering at this prestigious automotive event. Taking place between September 13 to 15, 2024, the Cobble Beach Concours d’Elegance is looking for energetic and enthusiastic... - August 23, 2024 - Cobble Beach Concours d'Elegance
Highline Classics Has Been Recognized with the Fastest Growing Private 100 Companies Award from the Portland Business Journal
HighLine Classics is proud to announce that it has been recognized by the Portland Business Journal as one of the Fastest Growing Private 100 Companies. This prestigious award reflects the relentless dedication of our talented team, the exceptional quality of our restorations, and our steadfast... - August 16, 2024 - Highline Classics
Where the Cars Are the Stars – a History of Motoring and Innovation – At the Cobble Beach Concours D’elegance
The Cars are the Stars at the 10th instalment of the Cobble Beach Concours d’Elegance, as they take to the stage and to the green, at Cobble Beach Golf Resort Community. A long-held tradition stemming from the 17th century when cars would parade through the parks of Paris, France, evolving... - August 14, 2024 - Cobble Beach Concours d'Elegance
6th Annual Cars & Coffee, Back for the Second Time in Downtown Owen Sound
The Cobble Beach Concours d’Elegance is pleased to announce the 6th Annual Cars & Coffee presented by Brackett Auto Group, set to take place in downtown Owen Sound in the River District for a second year. The event will take place on Saturday, September 14 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Cars... - August 09, 2024 - Cobble Beach Concours d'Elegance
Where the Cars Are the Stars – Pre-War Luxury, European Racers and Turbine Dream Cars at the Cobble Beach Concours d’Elegance
The Cars are the Stars at the 10th annual Cobble Beach Concours d’Elegance, as they take to the stage and to the green, at Cobble Beach Golf Resort Community. A long-held tradition stemming from the 17th century when cars would parade through the parks of Paris, France, evolving into what we... - August 08, 2024 - Cobble Beach Concours d'Elegance
Highlights from the 2023 Cobble Beach Concours d’Elegance
Prior to the 10th annual Cobble Beach Concours d'Elegance, here are some of the highlights from last year's show and motoring events. - July 31, 2024 - Cobble Beach Concours d'Elegance
Drive & Shine Breaks Ground on Three New Eco-Friendly Car Wash Locations in Fort Wayne, Indiana
Drive & Shine, Northern Indiana and Southern Michigan’s premier car wash company, is proud to announce the groundbreaking of three new locations in Fort Wayne, Indiana. These three locations will be the first in the Fort Wayne area, expanding the Company's footprint to over 20 locations across Indiana and Michigan. The new sites are set to open by the end of 2024, bringing Drive & Shine’s award-winning services to new customers. - July 20, 2024 - Drive & Shine
Velocity Redefines Luxury Restorations With Classic Chevy C10 Street Series
Velocity unveils the Chevy C10 Street Series, combining vintage style with modern performance. Featuring a high-performance drivetrain and a luxury red interior, each build is powered by a 460-hp 6.2L LT1 V8. Priced from $319,900, with bespoke options and a 16-week turnaround. - July 19, 2024 - Velocity Restorations
Cobble Beach Concours D'Elegance Gearing Up for Its 10th Year
The quintessential Canadian Concours d’Elegance is returning to Cobble Beach Golf Resort Community September 13-15, 2024, for its 10th year. The shores of Georgian Bay and the lush fairways of Cobble Beach Golf Resort will once again be the canvas on which to present over 100 beautiful and... - July 18, 2024 - Cobble Beach Concours d'Elegance
CRASH Jewelry Celebrates Cadillac and Endurance Sports Car Racing in Two Innovative Designs
CRASH Jewelry partnered with Cadillac to produce limited edition upcycled jewelry made from CT5-V Blackwing steel in original General Motors colors. These exclusive bracelets are uni-sex, sustainable, and one-of-a-kind. - July 02, 2024 - CRASH Jewelry
Painless Performance Products Proudly Launches All-New Website, Invites Enthusiasts to Join Newsletter
Painless Performance Products, a leading provider of premium automotive wiring solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its brand-new website. Designed with user experience in mind, the revamped website offers customers enhanced navigation, intuitive interface, and seamless access to a wide... - June 18, 2024 - Painless Performance
Restoration Complete on What is Believed to be the Only 1905 Riley 9HP
Believed to be an experimental design for the first car to have fully removable wheels that pre-dates even the earliest prototypes. - June 07, 2024 - Bridge Classic Cars
Smokies GT - A Private Group of Porsche GT Enthusiasts Raises $3,000,000 in Mission to Cure Cystic Fibrosis, Prepares for 10 Year Anniversary Event
Smokies GT, a non profit group of Porsche GT enthusiasts, raises over $550K for Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and local charities. With a record-breaking 2024 event showcasing 130+ GT cars and thrilling rides for CF patients, they have now raised over $3,000,000 for the Cystic Fibrosis foundation and local charities. Grateful to sponsors, donors, and volunteers, Smokies GT looks forward to its a monumental 10th-year celebration in spring 2025. - June 03, 2024 - Smokies GT
Henry Fords T's Made History: Celebrating 100 Years with the Ford Model T's Milestone Birthday Bash
Celebrate 100 Years of the Model T with The Central Texas Tin Lizzies, on May 18, 2024 / 12-4 pm. Experience the iconic car's history & legacy with Model T owners and enthusiasts, hot dogs & cupcakes. Media, can be included on a 10 am drive before the event starts. Contact the CenTEx Tin Lizzie Austin chapter for more info. - May 10, 2024 - CenTex Tin Lizzie Model T Club
Delorean Time Machine to attend C2E2 Chicago Comic Con
Get your photo with the Delorean Time Machine. - April 14, 2024 - Delorean Rental
New Storage Facility Facility Opening in Hempstead, NY
LSC Development, LLC, has completed a 7-story 112,188 NRSF self-storage facility at 46 Greenwich St. in Hempstead, NY. Located in the center of Hempstead, the facility has excellent visibility and accessibility from Greenwich St and Peninsula Blvd. It will serve the communities of Hempstead,... - March 26, 2024 - LSC Development, LLC
GSC Steel Stamping, LLC Propels Forward as One of the World's Largest Minority-Owned Automotive Stamping Plant
GSC Steel Stamping, LLC, a minority- and family-owned automotive parts manufacturer, has acquired Dixien, LLC's assets, continuing its 43-year history of automotive parts stamping. Led by CEO Vincent Henderson, known for turning around award-winning operations, GSC is committed to excellence, investing in technology, and maintaining a highly experienced staff. The company's 200,000 sq. ft. facility in Lake City, GA, is the largest minority-owned automotive stamping plant globally. - January 30, 2024 - GSC Steel Stamping
Delorean Time Machine to be Featured at Chicago Auto Show 2024
Chicago Auto Show 2024 Welcomes DeloreanRental.com and Their Iconic Delorean Time Machine. The Chicago Auto Show, the largest and most prestigious automotive event in the United States, is thrilled to announce a truly iconic addition to its 2024 lineup. DeloreanRental.com, the Worlds leading... - December 16, 2023 - Delorean Rental
Auto Glass Pay Per Call: the Billion-Dollar Vision of Rob Houglum
Rob Houglum's journey from marketing enthusiast to the founder of a billion-dollar revenue-generating company is a testament to his entrepreneurial vision, dedication and strategic acumen. Through Lead Link Media, he has redefined advertising in the auto glass industry, spearheading a performance-based approach that delivers tangible and measurable results. With a customer-centric focus and a commitment to excellence, Houglum has cemented his position as a trailblazing auto glass shop marketer. - October 03, 2023 - Lead Link Media
Cobble Beach Concours d’Elegance Presented by Porsche Offers Educational Seminars Too
The Cobble Beach Concours d'Elegance seminars are back, with two seminars happening this year on September 16, 2023 at the Roxy Theatre in Owen Sound. - September 06, 2023 - Cobble Beach Concours d'Elegance
5th Annual Cars & Coffee, Now in Owen Sound River District
Cars & Coffee will take place Saturday, September 16, 2023 in downtown Owen Sound's River District, on 2nd Ave. E between 7th St. E and 10th St. E. - August 01, 2023 - Cobble Beach Concours d'Elegance
Back to the Future Cast Reuniting at Fan Expo Chicago 2023
DeLoreanRental.com to make a spectacular appearance at Fan Expo Chicago with the Doc Brown Van and DeLorean Time Machine from Back to the Future, joined by iconic cast members. DeLoreanRental.com, the premier provider of DeLorean Time Machine replicas for unforgettable experiences, is thrilled to... - July 07, 2023 - Delorean Rental
Kuruma Imports Hosts Successful Open House Showcasing Iconic JDM Cars
Kuruma Imports, a leading importer of Japanese Domestic Market (JDM) cars, proudly announces the resounding success of its recent open house event. Despite facing adverse weather conditions, car enthusiasts from near and far flocked to the event to witness a dazzling display of legendary JDM... - June 29, 2023 - Kuruma Imports, LLC
United Pacific Releases New LED Cargo & Brake Light for 1988-93 Chevy & GMC Trucks
With dependability and convenience in mind, UPcarparts has created a reliable Cargo and Brake light for Chevy and GMC's expansive line of 88-93 trucks. - February 13, 2023 - United Pacific
Kuruma Imports Miami Will be at Fast Expo This Weekend
Kuruma Imports will be participating in this year’s Fast Expo event being held on January 29, 2023, at the Miami Airport Convention Center (MACC). - January 29, 2023 - Kuruma Imports, LLC
Kuruma Imports Miami Will Participate in the Motorcar Cavalcade and Speed & Style Rally
Kuruma Imports is a participant at this year's Motorcar Cavalcade Concours d'Elegance. A memorable Miami weekend, full of events featuring some of the world's rarest cars, VIP exclusives, and celebrities. - January 13, 2023 - Kuruma Imports, LLC
Your Insurance Lady Announces New Blog Post, Four Things You Didn't Know About Personal Auto Insurance
What do you know about personal auto insurance in Colorado Springs? You can learn about some of your options here in this breakdown. - December 11, 2022 - Your Insurance Lady
UPcarparts Releases New 1962-1964 Chevy Nova Sequential LED Tail Lights
UPcarparts.com creates OEM-style sequential tail lights for first-generation Chevy Novas. - October 31, 2022 - United Pacific