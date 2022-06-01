Producer Ulrich Wild (Static x, Pantera, CORE10) and Fever International Music Group Introduce the All New Band CORE 10 to the World; New Single Worldwide, July 1, 2022

Sometimes tuning an engine simply changes the sound, but when done correctly it adds major horsepower along with that amazing sound. For the last few years Southern California metalcore group CORE 10 has been in the garage looking for the proper combination of parts/players. Finally re-assembled CORE 10 fired up the machine they had created and are ready to head out on the highway.