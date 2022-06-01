Producer Ulrich Wild (Static x, Pantera, CORE10) and Fever International Music Group Introduce the All New Band CORE 10 to the World; New Single Worldwide, July 1, 2022
Sometimes tuning an engine simply changes the sound, but when done correctly it adds major horsepower along with that amazing sound. For the last few years Southern California metalcore group CORE 10 has been in the garage looking for the proper combination of parts/players. Finally re-assembled CORE 10 fired up the machine they had created and are ready to head out on the highway.
Manhattan, NY, June 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- During the time CORE 10 has spent away from the music scene, the mainstay members have sifted through an uncountable number of players. Looking for the ultimate combination of people that could deliver the original true CORE 10 sound to the audience. After both old and new members re-recorded the song Act Of Valor, the song failed to attain the sought after sound using members that had nothing to do with the creative process. Sean Michael Lenhoff and co-vocalist Duncan Nisbet both felt it better to shelve the track than release it without the sound the bands original members had envisioned. Now, that the band had again found that magic combination of talents, almost mirroring the original members the track was recorded once again. The end result being reviewed by Ulrich Wild, Ronnie King, Sean Michael Lenhoff and Duncan Nisbet, to all of their amazement the song completely captured all aspects of the original true CORE 10 sound. Now that the four individuals felt the track honored the original CORE 10 members and the true intended sound for this special song, the date was set for its worldwide release, July 1, 2022. CORE 10 fans we are back and to anyone who is not familiar with our band, listen and join our family. The song Act Of Valor is a tribute to the brave men and women serving in the five branches of the United States Military Forces and to any and all of their selfless Acts Of Valor.
Contact
Fever International Music GroupContact
T.C. Page
680-888-1666
http://fvr.international/
T.C. Page
680-888-1666
http://fvr.international/
Categories