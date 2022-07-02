ESL Model 4215A-204-1 Dual Channel Load Cell Indicator for Control of Strain Gage Transducer Based Systems
This Smart Indicator combines force channels, encoder position channels, print capabilities, and RS 232/485 serial communications into a platform customized to deliver the most powerful and affordable instrumentation in its class.
Cranston, RI, July 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The design engineers at Electro Standards Laboratories of Cranston, RI, have launched their Model 4215-A-204-1 Dual Channel Load Cell Indicator for Measurement & Control of Strain Gages. This smart indicator is an Intelligent Microprocessor-based instrument designed for Laboratory Reference Load Cells, or other Field Applications.
This Model 4215-A-204-1 combines force channels, encoder position channels, print capabilities, and RS 232/485 serial communications into a platform that can be customized to deliver powerful and affordable instrumentation in its class.
This model of their Calibration Quality Load Cell Electronics is compatible with most tensile testers, load cells, extensometers, torque transducers, pressure sensors and position encoders. It brings the accuracy, reliability, and repeatability necessary to meet the needs of even the most demanding applications.
Some standard features of the Model 4215-A-204-1 include its Fully Bipolar Range and 24-bit Resolution with Nonlinearity of 0.005%. It also has a USB Communications Port and TEDS-tag® Auto Load Cell Identification. The Load Cell Indicator is auto set up to manage 25 load cells, and it has a two-channel option available as well. This dual-channel unit has two independent lines of 20-character display for simultaneous viewing of both channels (standard for a 2-channel unit).
The Model 4215-A-204-1 has full operation and calibration via RS232 and, while it has the standard features of 5-point linearization and a single channel unit with two-line operation, this Dual Indicator also has the capacity for 10-point linearization and a second D/A Output.
This 4215 Model Smart Indicator is data View Software ready for graphical user interface and connection to PC. It operates at full speed for both single and dual channel unit real time data acquisition.
For more information on the Model 4215-A-204-1, visit https://www.electrostandards.com/304217-4215-2-channel-load-cell-indicator-140.html. Electro Standards’ staff of sales engineers can be reached at 401-943-1164 or via email at eslab@electrostandards.com.
Gabriela Martin, Media Marketing Specialist
Electro Standards Laboratories
36 Western Industrial Drive, Cranston, RI 02921
Tel: 401-943-1164
Fax: 401-946-5790
Email: eslab@ElectroStandards.com
https://www.electrostandards.com/
This Model 4215-A-204-1 combines force channels, encoder position channels, print capabilities, and RS 232/485 serial communications into a platform that can be customized to deliver powerful and affordable instrumentation in its class.
This model of their Calibration Quality Load Cell Electronics is compatible with most tensile testers, load cells, extensometers, torque transducers, pressure sensors and position encoders. It brings the accuracy, reliability, and repeatability necessary to meet the needs of even the most demanding applications.
Some standard features of the Model 4215-A-204-1 include its Fully Bipolar Range and 24-bit Resolution with Nonlinearity of 0.005%. It also has a USB Communications Port and TEDS-tag® Auto Load Cell Identification. The Load Cell Indicator is auto set up to manage 25 load cells, and it has a two-channel option available as well. This dual-channel unit has two independent lines of 20-character display for simultaneous viewing of both channels (standard for a 2-channel unit).
The Model 4215-A-204-1 has full operation and calibration via RS232 and, while it has the standard features of 5-point linearization and a single channel unit with two-line operation, this Dual Indicator also has the capacity for 10-point linearization and a second D/A Output.
This 4215 Model Smart Indicator is data View Software ready for graphical user interface and connection to PC. It operates at full speed for both single and dual channel unit real time data acquisition.
For more information on the Model 4215-A-204-1, visit https://www.electrostandards.com/304217-4215-2-channel-load-cell-indicator-140.html. Electro Standards’ staff of sales engineers can be reached at 401-943-1164 or via email at eslab@electrostandards.com.
Gabriela Martin, Media Marketing Specialist
Electro Standards Laboratories
36 Western Industrial Drive, Cranston, RI 02921
Tel: 401-943-1164
Fax: 401-946-5790
Email: eslab@ElectroStandards.com
https://www.electrostandards.com/
Contact
Electro Standards LaboratoriesContact
Gabriela Martin
401-943-1164
https://www.electrostandards.com
Gabriela Martin
401-943-1164
https://www.electrostandards.com
Categories