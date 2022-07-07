Jolly Roger Brewery to Host First Ever MRE (Meals Ready to Eat) Beer Pairing
First ever Beer pairing with MRE (Meals Ready to Eat).
Mooresville, NC, July 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Jolly Roger Brewery will be hosting the first ever MRE beer pairing series. Friday, July 8 at 5 pm the brewery will kick off the first of three pairings. Limited samples of the MRE’s will be available to be savored and paired with one of the eight delicious brews on tap. A Meal, Ready-to-Eat (MRE) is a self-contained, individual field ration in lightweight packaging purchased by the United States Department of Defense for its service members for use in combat or field conditions (Wikipedia). Everybody who has ever enjoyed a MRE or is interested in trying them is encouraged to select a beer from www.jollyrogerbrewery.com/beer and pair it with the MRE of the week. #MREbeerPairing
Owner and brewer Tony Philipp is excited about the MRE beer pairing and laughed when he said: “Most who have served in the military have had the 'opportunity' to experience MRE's, few to none have been able to pair them with delicious craft beer. Not that anybody necessarily would, but it should be fun."
Jolly Roger Brewery (JRB) is a veteran owned and operated brewery located at 236 Raceway Drive, Mooresville, NC. JRB offers limited, custom crafted and award winning Ales. For more information please visit www.jollyrogerbrewery.com , Facebook @jollyrogerbrew or call (704) 769-0305.
