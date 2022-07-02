Sponsorship Announcement: Thank You WSFS Bank/BRYN MAWR Trust
Heart To Heart with Adoptees.
Philadelphia, PA, July 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Adoptions From The Heart (AFTH) is proud to announce WSFS Bank/BRYN MAWR TRUST as one of their main sponsors of this summer’s Heart To Heart with Adoptees, which will take place on July 13, 2022, virtually via zoom, from 7PM – 8:30PM EST.
A WSFS Company is the largest and oldest financial service company in Delaware and the Greater Philadelphia region. This financial institution assists its customers in planning and advisory services, offers ownership and contract services, assists in estate planning, works with entrepreneurs and retail clients, and aids in estate planning, mortgage lending, and more.
With the agency’s efforts in amplifying adoptee voices, AFTH is excited to host this Heart To Heart event. This fundraiser has helped AFTH support well over 5000 birthparents, through financial support, workshops, educational scholarships, and more! To register for this summer’s Heart-To, visit www.afth.org or to donate in honor of supporting our clients, you can now text “HEARTTOHEART” to 44321.
Thank You WSFS Bank/BRYN MAWR TRUST.
30-31 Hampstead Circle
Wynnewood, PA 19096
www.afth.org
Contact: Jada McCurry
Phone: (610) 642-7200
Email: JadaM@afth.org
