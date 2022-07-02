Don't Let Joint Pain Hold You Back
Adventist Health Simi Valley is Ventura County’s first Robotic Center of Excellence and provides the community with the latest joint-replacement techniques resulting in less pain, shorter hospital stays and quicker recoveries.
Simi Valley, CA, July 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Community Invited to a Free Knee and Hip Joint Replacement Seminar, July 13, Hosted by Stryker and Adventist Health Simi Valley.
Adventist Health Simi Valley is Ventura County’s first Robotic Center of Excellence and provides the community with the latest joint-replacement techniques resulting in less pain, shorter hospital stays and quicker recoveries.
Who: Orthopedic surgeon, Dr. J. Ryan Quinn is accomplished in minimally invasive surgical techniques for knee and hip joint replacement. Using robotic-assisted technology, Dr. Quinn takes pride in performing the newest, proven approaches to joint replacement. He will answer questions and discuss:
Hip and knee arthritis treatment options
The latest joint replacement treatment options
Mako Robotic-Arm Assisted Technology
Why: Robotics has transformed the field of surgery and offers several benefits for patients and surgeons. Robotic surgery is a minimally invasive surgery that allows surgeons to operate in relatively less accessible areas of the body and with a magnified view of the surgical field, providing maximum dexterity.
When: Wednesday, July 13, 2022
Time: 6 to 8:30 p.m.
Where: Spanish Hills Club 999 Crestview Ave. Camarillo, CA 93010
Register at patient.stryker.com/seminars or call 1 888 STRYKER, 1-888-787-9537.
Contact
Adventist Health
Alicia Gonzalez
818-800-3113
https://www.adventisthealth.org/
Alicia Gonzalez
818-800-3113
https://www.adventisthealth.org/
Categories