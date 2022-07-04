Strike First News LLC Will Begin Their Broadcasts on the Internet on July 4, 2022 at 9 PM EST
News that no one talks about, told weeks before others even get it. Hard topics and information that affects everyone.
Blackwood, NJ, July 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Strike First News LLC's streams aim to share topics and news sometimes weeks before anyone else talks about it. In his previous role before Strike First News, the company's newscaster, Mike, captured his audience and drove points hard, presenting the day's important issues that affect people and the future to come. No holds barred; news as it is and nothing is hidden or abbreviated.
Streams will run 2.5 hours, covering as many as 80 topics. The company's anchor newscaster, Mike, will stream Monday to Thursday, 9 PM to 11:30 PM Eastern Standard Time. Sometimes, a bonus stream will be conducted on Saturdays, starting at 9 PM. Strike First News LLC's shows will be told in the newscaster's own way and sometimes emotionally emphasized. The company's goal is to keep people informed of what is really happening behind the main news propaganda, and many times to provide insight as to potential upcoming trends.
Contact
Ron Alai
856-739-1552
https://strikefirstnews.com
