Scientific Body Type Quiz from Fellow One Research Offers the First-Ever Science-Based Body Type Identification
Scientific Body Type Quiz identifying genetics, diet, exercise, metabolism, lifestyle, fat, and skinny fat as well as vertebrae and muscle development from the global pioneer in Body Type Science (The Four Body Types) successfully clears two years of real-world case study vetting - is ready for widespread public use.
Santa Fe, NM, July 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Fellow One Research’s Scientific Body Type Quiz successfully cleared 2 years of in-depth, real-world user testing and vetting and is now ready for widespread public use.
The purpose of this Body Type Quiz is to utilize the latest science to genetically determine and identify specific individual body shape relative to overall health. The Quiz results once processed produce a clear, holistic view of the specific individual human body in terms of vertebrae and muscle development versus skinny fat and fat along with scientifically calculated diet, exercise, metabolism, and lifestyle scores.
Scientific Body Type Quiz was evaluated by real, random-trial human users worldwide for accuracy and viability. The results were outstanding, from nearly 500 real-world users the feedback averaged an 8 on a scale of 1-10 in terms of the accurate logical and reasonable outcome and usefulness of the final results.
Fellow One Research formulated the Scientific Body Type Quiz with sustainability, usefulness, and holistic health education in mind. Rigorous real-world testing and vetting allow for a user-friendly experience, accurate, applicable individual results, and real-world Body Type Science (The Four Body Types) data that is publicly available for review.
Learn more about the Scientific Body Type Quiz: https://www.fellowone.com/product/body-type-quiz-test-calculator-what-is-my-body-type/
Some key features of the Scientific Body Type Quiz are:
• Identify genetic development of vertebrae and muscle/mass relative to skinny fat (cellulite, normal weight obesity, etc.) and fat,
• Accurate science-based metabolism scores (Mifflin St Jeor BMR and Harris-Benedict BMR for activity as well as adjusted scores),
• Accurate scientifically-calculated diet, exercise, and lifestyle scores,
• World-wide, random user-vetted over 2 years with substantial positive feedback.
This body type quiz is the only scientific body type test in existence and is a great addition to health & health care, diet & nutrition/food, weight loss & management, fitness & exercise, lifestyle & healthy living, science, scientific data & research, etc. All these global industries and more can take advantage of the benefits offered by the Scientific Body Type Quiz for health - economic value, functionality, and accuracy.
To learn about the Scientific Body Type Quiz, please visit: https://www.fellowone.com/fellow-one-research/the-four-body-types/faq-body-type-science/
The purpose of this Body Type Quiz is to utilize the latest science to genetically determine and identify specific individual body shape relative to overall health. The Quiz results once processed produce a clear, holistic view of the specific individual human body in terms of vertebrae and muscle development versus skinny fat and fat along with scientifically calculated diet, exercise, metabolism, and lifestyle scores.
Scientific Body Type Quiz was evaluated by real, random-trial human users worldwide for accuracy and viability. The results were outstanding, from nearly 500 real-world users the feedback averaged an 8 on a scale of 1-10 in terms of the accurate logical and reasonable outcome and usefulness of the final results.
Fellow One Research formulated the Scientific Body Type Quiz with sustainability, usefulness, and holistic health education in mind. Rigorous real-world testing and vetting allow for a user-friendly experience, accurate, applicable individual results, and real-world Body Type Science (The Four Body Types) data that is publicly available for review.
Learn more about the Scientific Body Type Quiz: https://www.fellowone.com/product/body-type-quiz-test-calculator-what-is-my-body-type/
Some key features of the Scientific Body Type Quiz are:
• Identify genetic development of vertebrae and muscle/mass relative to skinny fat (cellulite, normal weight obesity, etc.) and fat,
• Accurate science-based metabolism scores (Mifflin St Jeor BMR and Harris-Benedict BMR for activity as well as adjusted scores),
• Accurate scientifically-calculated diet, exercise, and lifestyle scores,
• World-wide, random user-vetted over 2 years with substantial positive feedback.
This body type quiz is the only scientific body type test in existence and is a great addition to health & health care, diet & nutrition/food, weight loss & management, fitness & exercise, lifestyle & healthy living, science, scientific data & research, etc. All these global industries and more can take advantage of the benefits offered by the Scientific Body Type Quiz for health - economic value, functionality, and accuracy.
To learn about the Scientific Body Type Quiz, please visit: https://www.fellowone.com/fellow-one-research/the-four-body-types/faq-body-type-science/
Contact
Fellow One ResearchContact
Marc Nelson
505-490-6268
https://www.fellowone.com/
Marc Nelson
505-490-6268
https://www.fellowone.com/
Categories