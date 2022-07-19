eFusion Technology Pte. Ltd. is Awarded the Singapore SME 500 Award 2022
eFusion Technology Pte. Ltd., the e-commerce web design specialist in Singapore, has served numerous companies in a range of industries over 18 years. The agency has a massive portfolio of over 800 successfully launched e-commerce websites.
Singapore, July 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- eFusion Technology Pte. Ltd. has passed all assessments and has made it to the Singapore SME 500 Award 2022. Winning the Singapore SME 500 Award 2022 is significant for businesses as it affirms their business standards, qualities and performance.
The Singapore SME 500 Award continues to be one of Singapore's highly regarded business accolades that recognises local enterprises for their business qualities, excellence and capabilities. The assessment is conducted by the Association of Trade & Commerce Singapore (ATC) and part of the process includes evaluating enterprises in their quantitative and qualitative aspects, including the ability to further develop the business and scale their market.
eFusion Technology Pte. Ltd. has set themselves apart as an e-commerce web design specialist in Singapore having successfully launched over 800 e-commerce websites for SMEs and MNCs in various business sectors. Their web design team continues to be committed to forging a strong long-term relationship with all their clients, supporting them in their strategic planning, web design (https://www.efusiontech.com/web-design-singapore/) and development, and long-term reinforcement to help their businesses succeed.
"We are what we repeatedly do," said Lau Wee Kiat, Business Development Director of eFusion Technology Pte. Ltd. "Excellence then, is not an act, but a habit. Thank you ATC for the recognition."
Being awarded the Singapore SME 500 Award is a significant achievement. eFusion Technology Pte. Ltd. would like to thank all their clients for their continuous support over the years and those to come.
Companies looking to design their e-commerce websites (https://www.efusiontech.com/portfolio-ecommerce-design/) could now do so at a cheaper cost with up to 80% funding thanks to the Productivity Solutions Grant (PSG - https://www.efusiontech.com/ecommerce-grants) by the Singapore government.
eFusion Technology is a PSG pre-approved vendor and is offering the full web design (https://www.efusiontech.com/web-design-singapore) package for eligible companies under this grant.
About eFusion Technology Pte. Ltd.
eFusion Technology Pte Ltd is a web design agency in Singapore that offers in-house web design services, e-commerce website development, and content management systems (CMS) maintenance. The passionate and creative web design team combines fierce creativity with in-depth knowledge of the world of digital commerce to produce custom websites that achieve every client's business needs.
About the Association of Trade & Commerce (Singapore)
The Association of Trade & Commerce (Singapore) (ATC) is a business association that represents and advocates for the interests and development of Singapore enterprises across all industries and business sectors.
