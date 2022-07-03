The PPC Experience with Cynda Williams
Chicago, IL, July 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- 220 Communications and Cynda Williams invite you to an audio exploration. This coveted Spirit Award recipient was born and raised in Chicago, IL. After moving to New York, she went on to star in blockbusters like Mo’ Better Blues, Caught Up, and Carl Franklin’s, One False Move. Now, Mrs. Williams is back with her newest work, the PPC experience. Through this discography, she takes listeners through her experience of Pink Pantie Confessions through 14 original tracks plus a bonus track.
In these tracks, musicians Donald Draft Jr. and Johnnie Whiteside serenade you with a mix of spoken word, jazz, inspirational music, cinematic music, and R&B. At the same time, Mrs. Williams narrates portions of the book, drawing listeners deeper with every track.
Pink Pantie Confessions was created in 2016 by Cynda Williams as "an intimate anthology from the creative mind of actor/singer Cynda Williams detailing the struggles, insights, and triumphs of her life and career including perspectives from her inner circle of friends. This inspiring account of Hollywood, life, and love includes the reader as a confidant and friend to encourage, uplift, and commiserate by sharing life lessons as a journey and road map to a better version of self." Mrs. Willams' CD, the PPC experience is created in conjunction with Pink Pantie Confessions.
The PPC experience will be released by 220 Music a division of 220 Communications and will be available on Amazon , Spotify, 7 Digital, iHeart Radio and wherever CDs are sold on June 30, 2022.
https://music.amazon.com/albums/B0B4XYJ5PL
220 Communications is the parent company of 220 Media and Marketing, 220 Publishing and Wine Crawl. It strives to provide services and develops products and experiences that uplift, support, enlighten and entertain.
Contact
220 Communications
Justin McMullen
866-533-9884
www.220communications.com
Justin McMullen
866-533-9884
www.220communications.com
