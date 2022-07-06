Husson University Pharmacy Camp to Give Students a Taste of Professional and University Life

A pharmacy summer camp will run from July 18 – 20, 2022 at Husson University’s Bangor campus. The three-day camp gives high school students an opportunity to experience what it means to be a professional pharmacist. Educational modules focused on laboratory skills, compounding, patient counseling, hospital pharmacies, and pharmacy-related careers will be offered in a hands-on learning environment.