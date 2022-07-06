Husson University Pharmacy Camp to Give Students a Taste of Professional and University Life
Bangor, ME, July 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- From July 18 – 20, Husson University will be hosting their 2022 Pharmacy Summer Camp on their Bangor campus. The three-day camp gives high school students an opportunity to experience what it means to be a professional pharmacist. Educational modules focused on laboratory skills, compounding, patient counseling, hospital pharmacies, and pharmacy-related careers will be offered in a hands-on learning environment.
“In addition to learning about becoming a pharmacist, the high school juniors and seniors who attend this camp will get a taste of student life at Husson University,” said Dr. James D. Nash, dean of the College of Health and Pharmacy. “They’ll be able to live in the residence halls, eat in the dining hall and participate in group activities.”
As part of the educational experience, students will get to work in a compounding laboratory. Drug compounding is a process where pharmacists combine, mix, or alter ingredients to create a medication tailored to meet the needs of a specific patient.[1] In the laboratory, students will get hands-on opportunities to combine some materials to create a compounded product. Past projects have included giving students the opportunity to create lollipops and lip balm. They’ll also learn about the importance and dangers of compounding.
“Besides traditional class lectures, our campers get to experience hands-on learning exercises that focus on problem solving in everyday life and how it applies to being a pharmacist,” said Elizabeth Roboul, the enrollment manager for the Husson University School of Pharmacy and camp coordinator. “This three-day event is both an educational and fun experience,” she said.
“After the three-day camp is completed, the participating students will walk away with a better understanding of different pharmacy career pathways,” concluded Nash. “And who knows? For these students, this could be the beginning of an educational journey toward becoming professional pharmacists!” This is the 13th Annual Husson University School of Pharmacy Summer Camp.
Enrollment in this summer camp program is limited to high school students who will be juniors or seniors during the 2022-2023 academic year. For more information, visit https://www.husson.edu/pharmacy/pharmacy-summer-camp or contact Roboul via email at roboule@husson.edu or by phone at (207) 941-7163.
[1] U.S. Food & Drug Administration, “Compounding and the FDA: Questions and Answers,” https://www.fda.gov/drugs/human-drug-compounding/compounding-and-fda-questions-and-answers, Accessed: June 24, 2022.
