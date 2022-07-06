Husson University Launches New Four-Year Degree in Conservation Law
Bangor, ME, July 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Husson University announced today that it is launching a new comprehensive four-year degree program in conservation law. This will provide students with the education they need to become state game wardens, park rangers, forest rangers, members of the Maine Marine Patrol, Maine Forest Service, Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Park Service. Live on-campus classes for this new degree program will begin on August 29 as part of the upcoming Fall 2022 semester.
“There is a real need in Maine and the rest of New England for graduates with a Bachelor of Science in Conservation Law,” said John Michaud, director of Husson University’s School of Legal Studies. “The field is growing. Simultaneously, 30% of the game wardens currently working are planning on retiring within the next three years.[1] There’s going to be a huge demand for individuals who understand the importance of wildlife and outdoor environmental regulation.”
Husson University has already seen considerable interest in this career field. Classes for its one-year-old Conservation Law Enforcement Certificate program have had solid enrollments from both traditional students and working professionals. This new degree will be one of only a few in this career field available at colleges and universities in New England. Husson University’s degree in Conservation Law will be the most comprehensive program of its kind.
School of Legal Studies Assistant Professor and former United States Fish and Wildlife Service Federal Wildlife Officer Lori Perez said, “To ensure our students are successful after graduation, this program will give students the opportunity to earn credit for field experience. It’s all part of Husson’s hand’s on/experiential learning philosophy where students learn by doing. In addition to traditional law enforcement topics, they’ll learn about land navigation, wildlife and marine law; environmental resource conservation; plant and animal ecology and wildlife biology – topics that wouldn’t be covered in typical law enforcement programs.”
Anyone interested in learning more about Husson University’s new degree in conservation law can visit https://www.husson.edu/college-of-business/school-of-legal-studies/conservation-law, email Assistant Professor Lori Perez at perezl@husson.edu or call her at 207.941.7610. Individuals interested in applying, should contact Husson University Admissions at admit@husson.edu or call 207.941.7000.
[1] NEWSCENTER MAINE, “'When you're short-staffed, it's difficult.' | Game warden shortage continues across Maine,” https://www.newscentermaine.com/article/life/when-youre-short-staffed-its-difficult-maine-game-warden-shortage-continues-across-the-state/97-9a05270b-c5e3-42a0-8463-a690fe27c96c, August 3, 2021.
