Husson University’s School of Physical Therapy to Provide Arthritis Self-Management Workshop
Bangor, ME, July 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Husson’s School of Physical Therapy announced today that it will be hosting a free arthritis self-management workshop on July 16, 2022 from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. at the University’s Research and Education Center at 79 Marshall Road in Bangor, Maine.
“This is an outstanding opportunity for anyone with a rheumatic condition to learn more about how to manage their symptoms,” said Dr. Kimberly Steinbarger, an assistant professor in the School of Physical Therapy. “Individuals caring for those with rheumatoid arthritis and healthcare professionals will also find this workshop beneficial.”
There is no cost for anyone to attend or participate. To help attendees leverage the information presented at this workshop, the University will provide every participant with a free binder filled with information and resources. Parking at the University’s Research and Education Center is also free. The workshop is part of the School of Physical Therapy’s commitment to serving the community.
“Beyond the educational component of this event, those with a rheumatic condition who attend will be able to connect socially with others in the greater Bangor area who are living with similar conditions,” said Dr. Karen Huhn, professor and chair of the School of Physical Therapy. “Anyone who wants to learn more about rheumatic diseases and compare notes with individuals in similar circumstances should make it a point to be there.”
“Workshops like these are part of our plan at Husson to make SOARing Eagles Healthcare a vital and active facet of Bangor’s healthcare delivery system,” said Dr. James Nash, dean of Husson University’s College of Health and Pharmacy. “We already offer a free physical therapy clinic and free physical therapy evaluations to the community several times a year. Adding an educational component to our offerings can help residents of the Greater Bangor area stay healthy and prevent existing conditions from becoming more serious.”
Individuals interested in attending this workshop can contact Dr. Kimberly Steinbarger at 207-941-7181 or steinbargerk@husson.edu to register. To register online, visit https://forms.gle/KsxRSjoh4GUMCTNA9.
Husson University’s School of Physical Therapy provides the advanced knowledge students need to become skilled and knowledgeable practitioners who collaborate with a patient’s health care team to help maximize function. Students can enroll in any of three programs: a six-year Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science/Doctor of Physical Therapy degree; a three-year Doctor of Physical Therapy degree or a Doctor of Physical Therapy/Master of Business Administration dual-degree program.
