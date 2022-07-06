Society for the Preservation of Dixieland Jazz Announces Scholarship Winners
Society for the Preservation of Dixieland Jazz, announces two deserving youth musician scholarship winners.
Monrovia, CA, July 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Society for the Preservation of Dixieland Jazz (SPDJ) is very proud and excited to announce two Teagarden Jazz Camp scholarship winners, Edgar Salas of Duarte, and Joshua Johnston of Azusa. Edgar won the scholarship in 2020, but was unable to attend due to the camp being canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic. Joshua is SPDJ's 2022 winner. Both youth will be attending Teagarden Jazz Camp in Sacramento this summer. Both youth have been involved in the SPDJ youth mentoring program, and are very involved behind the scenes ensuring the Society for the Preservation of Dixieland Jazz continues the organization’s rich history and heritage. Both scholarship winners will provide members a report from their jazz camp experiences in August.
Society for the Preservation of Dixieland Jazz, incorporated in 1966, was founded for the purpose of encouraging, perpetuating, and preserving the appreciation of Dixieland music; providing opportunities for musicians and listeners to discuss, hear, and play Dixieland music; and to learn, preserve, and maintain the history of Dixieland Music. Now, with nearly 100 members, the society provides scholarship opportunities to deserving youth musicians interested in Dixieland music, and provides a monthly concert every 4th Sunday at Duarte Elks Lodge from 1:00 to 5:00.
SPDJ meets 4th Sundays from 1:00-5:00 at
Duarte Elks Lodge,
2436 Huntington Drive,
Duarte CA 91010
Door Admission is $8 for members and $15 for nonmembers.
Visit their website for updated information on feature bands www.SPDJ.org
Mike Olson
909-694-9021
www.spdj.org
