Toll Brothers Announces Opening of Eight New Home Sites in Revel at Wolf Ranch
Colorado Springs, CO, July 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced that it has opened eight new homes sites available in its popular Revel at Wolf Ranch community in Colorado Springs.
Revel at Wolf Ranch is situated in the Wolf Ranch master plan, which has numerous interconnected community parks and trails, 398 acres of planned open space, and 25 miles of planned trails. The master-planned community also features an 11-acre lake plus a pool with splash zone. Wolf Ranch’s convenient North Colorado Springs location is close to a large variety of shopping venues and medical facilities. Children may attend the award-winning Academy District 20 Schools featuring Legacy Peak Elementary School.
Home buyers in Revel at Wolf Ranch can choose from eight distinctive one- and two-story home designs with 2 to 6 bedrooms, 2 to 4 baths, and 2- to 4-car garages. Homes range from 3,500 to more than 4,000 square feet, and are priced starting in the low-$600,000s.
The new home sites are located on Thimble Court. “Home buyers have the opportunity to personalize their new home with an array of available design options,” said Eric Hunter, Division President of Toll Brothers in Colorado Springs. “Home buyers can explore quick move-in homes offered at this community, as well as the home sites available for building their dream home from the ground up.”
Toll Brothers sales center and model home for Revel at Wolf Ranch are located at 6411 Tumble Creek Dr., Colorado Springs, 80924. For more information, visit TollBrothers.com/ColoradoSprings.
About Toll Brothers
Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 55 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOL." The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states as well as in the District of Columbia.
Toll Brothers was named the World's Most Admired Homebuilder in FORTUNE magazine's 2022 survey of the World's Most Admired Companies®, the seventh year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder Magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder Magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.
Laurie Anderson
303-758-1118
www.tollbrothers.com
