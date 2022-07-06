Valerie Mallia Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group in the Venice, Florida, Office
Venice, FL, July 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Realtor Valerie Mallia has joined RE/MAX Alliance Group as a member of Lisa Zambuto’s Alpha Team in the Venice, Florida, office.
Mallia has extensive customer service experience in a variety of fields, including corporate travel management, hospitality and health care. Born in Manhattan and raised in Rockland County, New York, she attended the University of South Florida in Tampa.
Mallia enjoys theater, baseball games, going to the beach, and spending time with her family. She has been married 27 years and has four children and six grandchildren.
The RE/MAX Alliance Group Venice office is located at 1314 E. Venice Avenue. Mallia can be reached at (845) 551-2619 or valeriemallia1@gmail.com.
RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #1 RE/MAX franchise in the Southeast. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions through 12 offices in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com.
Mallia has extensive customer service experience in a variety of fields, including corporate travel management, hospitality and health care. Born in Manhattan and raised in Rockland County, New York, she attended the University of South Florida in Tampa.
Mallia enjoys theater, baseball games, going to the beach, and spending time with her family. She has been married 27 years and has four children and six grandchildren.
The RE/MAX Alliance Group Venice office is located at 1314 E. Venice Avenue. Mallia can be reached at (845) 551-2619 or valeriemallia1@gmail.com.
RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #1 RE/MAX franchise in the Southeast. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions through 12 offices in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com.
Contact
RE/MAX Alliance GroupContact
Sheila Brannan Longo
(941) 355-3006
https://www.alliancegroupfl.com
Media Contact:
Thomas & Brannan Communications
www.thomasbrannan.com
Sheila Brannan Longo
(941) 355-3006
https://www.alliancegroupfl.com
Media Contact:
Thomas & Brannan Communications
www.thomasbrannan.com
Categories