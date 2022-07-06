COSLR Lowers Monthly Cost on Leading B2B Sales Automation & Marketing Platform

COSLR (pronounced as “co-seller”) is the leading sales and marketing automation tool that helps sales reps, recruiters, & business owners find the prospects they need in any industry. With a database of over 500M contacts and growing has lowered the monthly cost of its marketing and sales automation platform. In an effort to help agency owners, sales teams, and marketers at small startups and mid-tier organizations, the monthly rate of COSLR Unlimited has been reduced 50%